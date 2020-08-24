Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, 42, Shows Off Buff Body As New Report Claims He’s Joining ‘DWTS’

AJ McLean shared an eye-catching video of himself showing off his fit physique while revealing he’s getting in shape for a special ‘surprises’ on the same day it was reported he’s joining ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

AJ McLean, 42, showed off the impressive fit body that “five months” of training has given to him in a new video on Instagram. The Backstreet Boys member talked about his diet and workout routine in the Aug. 24th clip and also teased upcoming “surprises” on the same day Entertainment Tonight reported he’s joining the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. He went shirtless and wore black pants and matching workout gloves in the post as he greeted his fans and discussed his hard work in quarantine.

“Been training really hard for the past five months,” he said in the beginning of the video before going into details about his “strict diet” and how he’s been “sober” for “almost nine months”. He then named his “amazing trainer, Bobby Strong,” who has been preparing him “for what’s to come in the next few weeks”. “A lot of surprises coming from me,” he teased. “I can’t tell you guys exactly what yet but I’m doing this for two reasons: one, to get in the best shape of my life, and to be healthy and to be happy, physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

He also cryptically added, ‘…and there’s something else coming up. Can’t tell you what it is but believe me you’ll know why based on that.” The singer encouraged others to better themselves “in every way” in the caption for the video and left fans in eager anticipation with his comments since the Dancing With the Stars cast is not set to be announced until Sept. 2 on Good Morning America.

AJ’s words in his latest post definitely seem to be hinting toward a DWTS announcement. Sources claim the talented star is joining the dancing competition show, according to ET, and he’s not the only celeb who has already made headlines for being part of this season’s cast. In June, television personality Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35, revealed that she’s getting ready to show off her moves on the show. “I’ll be happy with whoever they partner me with. I just feel like they’re all incredible,” she told ET about her participation. “They have to be to be on that show!”

If AJ is confirmed to be a part of this season’s DWTS, it won’t be the first Backstreet Boy who’s competed on the show. Nick Carter, 40, finished in second place with partner Sharna Burgess in season 21. Sharna will be returning to the show this season after taking one season off.