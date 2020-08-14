Nick Cannon’s GF Confirms They Split 2 Mos. After His Ex Hints She’s Pregnant With His Baby

In her “statement” confirming the split, Jessica already revealed who she’s eyeing next. She called on her fans to help reel in her next potential suitor — Brad Pitt . “But truly excited for the next chapter in my life. Someone tag Brad Pitt and let him know I’m single and momma has an abundance of pure love to give!” she wrote, ending her post with, “Hahahahaha.”

While Jessica didn’t reveal the details about why they split, or what led to it, her use of the word “baggage” could’ve alluded to Nick’s ex, Brittany Bell (seen below). The two reportedly have a baby on the way, after she hinted that she was pregnant with his child in June. Nick and Brittany already share one son, Golden, together. He also has twins — Moroccan and Monroe, 9, — with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Nick began dating Brittany on and off, following his 2014 split from Mariah. He was later linked to Jessica in 2015 after a string of hangouts from the club in Atlantic City to the grocery store in LA.

The breakup news may come as a surprise to some fans, as Jessica appeared to be supportive of Nick when his ex revealed she was pregnant. Just one day after Brittany announced her second pregnancy, Jessica declared that Nick had “always been the love of my life,” in a post on Instagram. The since deleted message also included, “REAL love can never be broken.”