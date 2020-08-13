‘RHONY’ Recap: Dorinda Suffers From Explosive Diarrhea After Snapping At Leah & Sonja

Day three in Mexico presented the ladies of ‘RHONY’ with hunky single men, wild outbursts and one major toilet emergency.

The Aug. 13 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City saw the ladies very treading carefully after Dorinda Medley snapped at Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney during breakfast. She basically flipped out when she saw Sonja and Leah working, instead of relaxing on the group’s vacation. And while they didn’t exactly agree with their criticism, they respected what she had to say.

Sonja took her work elsewhere in the house so she didn’t bother anyone else, and Leah paused her own work so she could actually enjoy breakfast at the table with Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Dorinda. However, they later became frustrated with Dorinda when during another meal, she answered a call from her daughter and mentally checked out of the group’s conversation.

During a confessional, Luann called Dorinda a “hypocrite”, and back in real time, Ramona and Sonja called Dorinda out for the phone call. She thought they were being ridiculous and dismissed their comments about her phone call. Ramona then took things to another level by shedding “crocodile tears” and telling Dorinda that she always seems angry.

When Dorinda finally ended her phone call with her daughter, she mocked Ramona for throwing a fit over it. However, everyone else felt that Dorinda was deflecting and turning the issue around on them.

Earlier in the episode, Luann and Leah picked up two single men on the beach and invited them back to the house. Then, they told the guys to meet them at a restaurant later that evening. Dorinda couldn’t go though because she was running in and out of the bathroom with diarrhea. Apparently, she drank the water in Mexico and it affected her so much that she couldn’t control her bowels. It was so bad that Luann immediately sprayed Dorinda’s room because it smelled terrible.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Thursdays at 9pm on Bravo.