‘Big Hero 6 The Series’ Season 3: K-Pop Guest Stars & Premiere Date Revealed

HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the season 3 premiere date of the Disney XD series ‘Big Hero 6 The Series’ and some of the amazing guest stars!

Season 3 of Big Hero 6 The Series will premiere Sept. 21 on Disney XD and DisneyNOW, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal. HollywoodLife also has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on the season 3 guest stars. K-pop stars Nichkhun and Jae Park will be guest starring.

Nichkhun, a member of 2PM, will be playing twins Kei and Aki, one half of boy band 4 2 Sing. Jae Park, a member of the group Day6, will play twins Taka and Yuka, the other half of boy band 4 2 Sing. Kirby Howell-Baptiste will voice Cobra, a charming and crafty villain, and Nichole Bloom voices Olivia, a passionate comic book fan.

Each episode of the new season will feature two 11-minute stories and follow the Big Hero 6 team as they face off against Noodle Burger Boy and his team of evil mascot robots in order to protect San Fransokyo.

The series voice cast includes Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Khary Payton as Wasabi, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon and Brooks Wheelan as Fred. Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville, Jane Lynch as Supersonic Sue, Horatio Sanz as El Fuego, Andy Richter as Globby, Alan Tudyk as Krei, Haley Tju as Karmi, and David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff will also return.

Big Hero 6 The Series is based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning feature film, Big Hero 6. The series continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures as they protect their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains. In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.