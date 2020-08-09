‘RHOP’s Wendy Osefo Teases ‘Amazing’ New Season & Shares Her Hopes For Meeting Beyonce

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’s newest star, Wendy Osefo, EXCLUSIVELY revealed why she’s ‘excited’ for fans to watch Season 5 unfold.

Dr. Wendy Osefo is the newest cast member to join The Real Housewives of Potomac, and she comes into Season 5 as a triple threat. Not only is she a professor and a political analyst, but she’s also an entrepreneur. She’s been married for nine years and is the mother of three children, including a newborn daughter. And now, she’s ready to make her mark in Potomac.

“I think this season is really amazing,” Wendy said during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I think all of us have this interesting story coming into Season 5 on an individual basis and you will see how that actually evolves throughout the season.” She then explained why she thinks she’ll bring something new to the show. “Speaking for myself, I get to show and showcase some of my Nigerian heritage and things that speak to me and my culture and as the first Nigerian Housewife in history, that is something that hasn’t been seen before, so to be able to show some of my background and culture is something that viewers will essentially enjoy,” she explained.

And Wendy does hope that fans enjoy her on the show. When asked how she thinks fans will receive her, she told us, “Well, I hope [viewers] love me, but I think [they] are going to see me go through different iterations of myself and I grow this season … The truth of the matter is that we are just humans like everybody else. So I think for me it will be interesting for the viewers to get an inside look into my life and that I struggle like anyone else. So I hope the viewers love me because I already love them! They have been giving me great energy and I am super excited that everyone is going to be going this journey with me. Especially since I am a newbie.”

As for the season itself, Wendy told us, “To be honest with you, I know that there will be lots of twists and turns and highs and lows … It is going to be an amazing ride!” She also revealed that she hopes to one day meet Beyonce during a future appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen. “If Beyonce [is a guest with me on the show], I am dancing. I have the ‘Single Ladies’ routine on lock! Thank you, I am ready,” she told us while laughing.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.