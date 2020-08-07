According to Karen Huger, Candiace gets ‘gang-banged’ during the Aug. 9 episode of ‘RHOP’ — but it’s not what you think. Get your mind out of the gutter!

Candiace Dillard will soon feel the wrath of Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels on The Real Housewives of Potomac. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Aug. 9 episode, Gizelle and Monique host a support dinner for Ashley Darby, who has been struggling with postpartum depression. But what Candiace didn’t know was that the ladies would also be confronting her about her terrible behavior towards Ashley.

In the nearly two-minute clip seen below, Gizelle suggests that Candiace apologizes for her actions, and while she says she’s open to it, she doesn’t want to do so at the table full of women. “I’d like us to get to a place where we can at least respect each other, and agree to disagree. And I don’t think that it’s appropriate to have this conversation at the table…,” Candiace says.

Ashley says she’s also open to meeting for a discussion, as long as Candiace stop saying “snide things” behind her back. Karen Huger then takes to her confessional and says, “I feel for Candiace. I have been a victim of that gang-banging, when you all gang up on a person to break them and make them submit. It’s pathetic. And it looks cruel.”

Candiace goes on to say she’s “not going to engage” Ashley when she “has an audience”, but no one agrees with her. Robyn Dixon chimes in and tells Candiace to just apologize so everyone can move on, but Candiace admits that she feels like she’s getting attacked by everyone. And then screaming ensues.

Bravo provided the following sypnopsis for the Aug. 9 episode of the series: “Ashley continues to struggle with post-partum, meanwhile Juan secretly seeks relationship advice from Gizelle. Karen realizes that her marriage is not the institution she thought when Ray refuses to say the three magic words. Gizelle and Monique bury the hatchet and host a support dinner for Ashley, but after learning about Candiace’s sudden connection to a longtime foe, Monique starts to doubt their friendship.”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sunday at 9pm on Bravo.