’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Preview: Radu Tries To Calm Andrei Down After Heated Family Dinner

The tension between Andrei, Chuck, Charlie is at an all-time high. Andrei’s brother, Radu, tries to settle Andrei down in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’

Elizabeth’s father and brother, Chuck and Charlie, have come to Moldova, and things are not going very well. Andrei and Elizabeth tried to bring both families together for a nice dinner, but things quickly took a turn. Andrei walks out of the dinner, with his brother, Radu, close behind in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 9 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Elizabeth tries to defuse the tense situation and asks Radu to jump in. “Andrei, up until now, we’ve been working to clear things up, to fix this situation that you created,” Radu says in Romanian. “But you’re messing it all up. Maybe it’s best you guys go home so that we leave on our own, too.”

After Radu says this, Andrei thinks his brother is taking Chuck and Charlie’s side following the dinner argument. “I’m not on their side, but I want them to be okay, too,” Radu says. “I don’t think it’s so much that there’s an actual problem, but there are emotions involved.”

Radu is trying to see both sides of the situation. However, at the end of the day, Radu is going to stand behind his brother. “Andrei speaking with Chuck and Charlie, he had some kind of anger in his voice but he’s my brother and he’s, like, more on fire than me,” Radu admits. “But I cannot blame him because they also shouldn’t ask questions that he doesn’t like.”

Elizabeth and Andrei traveled to Moldova for a second wedding ceremony so Andrei’s family can attend. They invited Elizabeth’s family to come along, and that’s when the drama kicked up a notch, especially when her family started asking questions. The couple shares a beautiful baby girl named Eleanor. They met on a social app while Elizabeth was planning a European vacation. Once they met up, they fell madly in love. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.