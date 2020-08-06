‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Debuts First Photo Of Newborn Son Jonathan — See Pic

Thomas Ravenel is ready for the world to ‘meet’ his baby boy, whom the former ‘Southern Charm’ star welcomed with his ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe. His son just turned five weeks old.

It’s here: the very first photo of Thomas Ravenel’s baby boy, Jonathan Ravenel. The former Southern Charm star shared the adorable photo on Twitter on Aug. 6, after welcoming his son with ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe, 38, on June 29. “Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old,” the proud father captioned the picture.

Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old. pic.twitter.com/pgKHIgJ7GH — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 6, 2020

Fans swooned over the baby boy. “Oh he’s perfect! Congratulations to you and the mother,” one person wrote in Thomas’ mentions, and another fan tweeted, “He is absolutely adorable. He looks just like you. Congratulations Thomas.”

Thomas shared even more details about the arrival of his third child in a recent interview. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by c-section on June 29, 7 lbs., 4 oz. and 20¼ inches long,” Ravenel told Daily Mail in an interview published on July 13. Although Thomas confirmed that he and Jonathan’s mom, Heather, are just “really good friends,” he had nothing but kind words to say about his ex.

“We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well,” Thomas told the outlet. This is the Bravo’s first child with the registered nurse; he also shares his children Saint Julien, 4, and Kensie, 6, with his other ex Kathryn Dennis.