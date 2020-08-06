Selena Gomez Admits She ‘Dreams’ Of Recording Duet With Taylor Swift: We’ve ‘Talked About It’

Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance on an ‘Animal Crossing’ talk show, and discussed a possible future collab with longtime friend Taylor Swift.

Selena Gomez has been pals with Taylor Swift for over a decade — but the pair are yet to collab! The 28-year-old singer made a surprise appearance on Animal Crossing: New Horizons on August 5, when she crashed the talk show for a spontaneous interview and performance of her new song. The former Disney Channel starlet appeared as her avatar, and discussed the possibility of a future collaboration with Taylor. “I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that,” Selena began.

She then added, “Everything remains in our friendship. It just feels like we’re family. I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now. She’s been my best friend. But, we’ve talked about it for sure.” When host Gary Whitta asked whether fans could expect to see a collaboration down the road, she responded, “You never know!” Selena also performed an acoustic version of her new song “Past Life” with collaborator Trevor Daniel.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum counts the “Cardigan” singer as one of her longtime friends. Ahead of the singer’s surprise eighth studio album Folklore, Selena was photographed wearing a piece of merchandise from Taylor’s new collection to go along with the LP. Sel was spotted getting into a car wearing the “so much for summer love” pullover sweatshirt. The item features faded grey tie-dye patterns with the album’s name on the center chest, and Taylor’s name on the back along the neckline.

The pair have been best friends for more than a decade, having first met in 2008 when they dated Joe and Nick Jonas. Selena discussed how their friendship began during an interview with KISS FM. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships,” she said.