Kelis, 40, Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 3rd Child & 2nd With Husband Mike Mora: ‘Table For 5 Please’ 

“Chef Kelis – table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! Happy to announce that I’m expecting,” Kelis wrote in the caption of a selfie, which showed her holding a First Response pregnancy test. The singer partnered with the company to announce the good news.

“As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love,” Kelis continued, explaining, “This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.”

The “Milkshake” crooner went on to note that “self-care” is “paramount” during the early stages of her third pregnancy. “Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you,” she said, adding, “That’s why I used a First Response Early Result test as it can tell you if you’re pregnant 6 days sooner than your missed period.”