Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Kelis, 40, Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her 3rd Child & 2nd With Husband Mike Mora: ‘Table For 5 Please’ 

Kelis
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim & Khloe Kardashian were spotted leaving Kanye West's 'Church Sunday Services' at Coachella in Indio, CA, Kim was spotted holding daughter North West, and as well as her nieces and nephews as she ran upto the hilltop where her famous rapper husband was performing, Khloe was seen walking hand in hand with nephew Mason. 21 Apr 2019 Pictured: Kim & Khloe Kardashian were spotted leaving Kanye West's 'Church Sunday Services' at Coachella in Indio, CA, Kim was spotted holding daughter North West, and as well as her nieces and nephews as she ran upto the hilltop where her famous rapper husband was performing, Khloe was seen walking hand in hand with nephew Mason. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA403735_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian takes baby True out for a lunch date in Calabasas. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 30 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Editor

Kelis’ brood is growing! The singer announced her third pregnancy in a lengthy post on Instagram on August 5!

Family of 5! Kelis and husband Mike Mora are expecting, she announced on Wednesday, August 5! This marks the couple’s second child and the 40-year-old singer‘s third. Kelis and Mike are already parents to son Shepherd, born in 2015. She shares her first-born, a son named Knight, with her ex-husband, rapper Nas.

“Chef Kelis – table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! Happy to announce that I’m expecting,” Kelis wrote in the caption of a selfie, which showed her holding a First Response pregnancy test. The singer partnered with the company to announce the good news.

“As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love,” Kelis continued, explaining, “This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.”

The “Milkshake” crooner went on to note that “self-care” is “paramount” during the early stages of her third pregnancy. “Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you,” she said, adding, “That’s why I used a First Response Early Result test as it can tell you if you’re pregnant 6 days sooner than your missed period.”

Kelis & her son Knight
Kelis & her son Knight at a children’s event. (Photo credit: NEILL J SCHUTZER/©2011 RAMEY PHOTO/ MEGA)

To other expectant moms, Kelis advised, “Don’t be afraid to look for a team that looks like you and can relate with a level of care that will make you feel your most comfortable. It’s your right. It’s our right. And we must demand not only what’s best for us, but for our community.”

With that being said, Kelis also announced that she will make a donation to Black Mamas Matter Alliance [@blackmamasmatter]. — “An organization that’s working to ensure Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy,” she wrote.
Kelis married Mike, a real estate agent, in 2014. Congratulations to the singer and her family!