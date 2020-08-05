See Pic
Hollywood Life

Hilary Duff Stuns In Bikini While Staying ‘Lean’ On ‘Bread, Chocolate & Wine’ In Quarantine

Hilary Duff
SplashNews
Brooke Shields looks incredible at 52 as she parades her fit figure in a bikini for a new body-positive swimsuit campaign. The Suddenly Susan star shared the limelight with an array of other women of differing sizes, including stunning plus-size model Ashley Graham, 30, and reality star Angela Simmons, 30, in a campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All. Brooke disrobes, a white dressing gown slinking over her shoulders, to reveal her bright red bikini underneath while in another frame the actress puts her pedal to the metal while posing in her two-piece while resting up against a convertible car. The mother-of-two shared with people.com that she finally feels good about her body — and confident in a bikini. “Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks," shared Brook, who stars in the Swimsuits For All “Power Suit” campaign. “Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. “At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of all the hard work I’ve put into my body,” adding that she feels "confident being in my own skin”. Also appearing in the campaign is nurse practitioner Katie Duke and pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette, who last year became the oldest woman to swim across the English Channel aged 66. 22 May 2018 Pictured: Brooke Shields stars in a the “Power Suit” campaign for swimsuit brand Swimsuits For All; (L-R) nurse practitioner Katie Duke, model Ashley Graham, actress Brook Shields, pro swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and reality TV star Angela Simmons. Photo credit: Swimsuits For All/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA226288_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian laughs and has fun on the beach with her friends in Mexico. Kourtney was seen in a bright yellow bikini, while splash around in the ocean. A friendly lifeguard came over to warn her that the ocean was too rough to swim in. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5018339 240818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Larsa Pippen spotted on the beach in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL1531225 010717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Evening Writer

Hilary Duff, who’s a mother of two children, revealed how she’s been able to treat herself to savory and sweet foods while still rocking a fit bikini body!

Forget a keto diet! Hilary Duff, 32, is happily rocking a bikini while still indulging in foods part of the sinful trifecta: bread, chocolate and wine. The Younger star spilled her secret after sharing a photo of herself sporting a strapless snake print bikini with noticeably carved abs.

In her bikini post’s caption, Hilary referenced a classic meme and gave a shout-out to Erik Young, the celebrity nutrition coach who’s been guiding her meals. “Linda Linda Linda, I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine!,” Hilary wrote.

“I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me,” Hilary continued, tagging the Instagram page for Novo Body Fitness, a Los Angeles fitness studio that also runs workout challenges online. The Disney Channel alum ended on a personal note to her 15.3 million followers: “I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected [heart emoji] do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!”

Hilary’s celebrity friends were in awe! “Damn woman!!! I love seeing you proud of that hard work,” The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler commented, and comedian Whitney Cummings wrote, “Jesus Christ.”

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff rocks a striped bikini at the beach in 2016. The actress, most known for starring on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire, is the mom of two children: her son Luca Cruz Comrie, 8, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, 1. (SplashNews)

Hilary has also been a client at AKT studio in New York City, which combines dance cardio, strength and toning. The owner of the studio, Alissa Tucker, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how she keeps Hilary from becoming too muscular — although if that’s your goal, that’s amazing too!

“We utilize low weight high rep exercises and alternate between strength and cardio intervals. Sometimes we use up to 8 lb-10 lb weights, others we use bands, medicine balls, physio balls, a towel or body weight only exercises,” Alissa told us. She added, “Contrary to what some still believe, lifting weights and strength training, even with 8-10 lb weights, will not lead to hypertrophy or make you bulk. In order to achieve muscular hypertrophy you would need to do much more reps using heavier weights.” You can read the rest of the interview, here!