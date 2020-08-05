Hilary Duff Stuns In Bikini While Staying ‘Lean’ On ‘Bread, Chocolate & Wine’ In Quarantine

Hilary Duff, who’s a mother of two children, revealed how she’s been able to treat herself to savory and sweet foods while still rocking a fit bikini body!

Forget a keto diet! Hilary Duff, 32, is happily rocking a bikini while still indulging in foods part of the sinful trifecta: bread, chocolate and wine. The Younger star spilled her secret after sharing a photo of herself sporting a strapless snake print bikini with noticeably carved abs.

In her bikini post’s caption, Hilary referenced a classic meme and gave a shout-out to Erik Young, the celebrity nutrition coach who’s been guiding her meals. “Linda Linda Linda, I’ve still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it’s truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine!,” Hilary wrote.

“I also love my @novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me,” Hilary continued, tagging the Instagram page for Novo Body Fitness, a Los Angeles fitness studio that also runs workout challenges online. The Disney Channel alum ended on a personal note to her 15.3 million followers: “I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected [heart emoji] do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!”

Hilary’s celebrity friends were in awe! “Damn woman!!! I love seeing you proud of that hard work,” The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler commented, and comedian Whitney Cummings wrote, “Jesus Christ.”

Hilary has also been a client at AKT studio in New York City, which combines dance cardio, strength and toning. The owner of the studio, Alissa Tucker, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how she keeps Hilary from becoming too muscular — although if that’s your goal, that’s amazing too!

“We utilize low weight high rep exercises and alternate between strength and cardio intervals. Sometimes we use up to 8 lb-10 lb weights, others we use bands, medicine balls, physio balls, a towel or body weight only exercises,” Alissa told us. She added, “Contrary to what some still believe, lifting weights and strength training, even with 8-10 lb weights, will not lead to hypertrophy or make you bulk. In order to achieve muscular hypertrophy you would need to do much more reps using heavier weights.” You can read the rest of the interview, here!