Beirut Explosion Video: Watch Different Angles Of Massive Explosion In Lebanon’s Capitol

A massive explosion in Beirut, reportedly at a fireworks factory, has left citizens injured and buildings damaged throughout Lebanon’s capital. See footage from the blast from different angles, here.

A horrifying explosion rocked the Lebanese capital on August 4, when an out of control fire ignited at a fireworks warehouse at the city’s port, according to the state-run National News Agency. Footage captured of the incident showed a giant cloud of pink smoke rising in the sky near the port, which then exploded into a massive fireball. The explosion shattered windows and damaged buildings across Beirut, leaving “a considerable number of wounded,” NNA reported.

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) August 4, 2020

Local news reported large numbers of injuries after the blast; many roads throughout the city were blocked by debris, forcing wounded people to walk through billowing smoke to get to nearby hospitals. Damaged buildings in the area included the headquarters of former Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri, as well as CNN’s Beirut bureau, according to CNN. Evacuations are underway, NNA stated.

It is very sad to hear about #Beirut explosion. The lives of millions are already affected due to COVID-19 & this tragedy further aggravates human pain. Heartfelt condolences to everyone caught up with this unfurling disaster. May almighty shower some blessings to mankind. pic.twitter.com/olbylQc29h — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) August 4, 2020

Beirut residents described their buildings shaking like an earthquake. “The apartment shook horizontally and all of a sudden it felt like an explosion and the windows and doors burst open. The glass just broke. So many homes were damaged or destroyed,” Rania Masri, who lives in Beirut, told CNN. Photos out of Beirut show streets covered in ash and debris, as stunned residents face the aftermath.

.@BillNeelyNBC reports the latest on the massive explosion in Beirut. "The cause is unknown." pic.twitter.com/ydBvO1zs6E — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2020

Beirut’s governor, Philip Boulos, wept during a press conference following the blast, likening the explosion to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Japanese cities leveled by atomic bombs during WWII. The Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) revealed that Prime Minister Hassan Diab‘s wife and daughter were “slightly injured” but did not provide further details about their status.

