‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Laid To Rest & Buried Near Paul Walker After Drowning Death

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, less than two weeks after tragically drowning in Lake Piru.

Naya Rivera was laid to rest in a Los Angeles cemetery, less than two weeks after the Glee actress tragically died at the age of 33. Her body was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on July 24, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by PEOPLE. The document, filed in Ventura County, California, stated that Naya died within a manner of minutes, when she drowned at Lake Piru. The document also noted that there were no other significant conditions that contributed to her death. She has since been laid to rest near Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker, and rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The multi-hyphenate actor, singer, and dancer was confirmed dead five days after she went missing during a trip to Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son Josey Dorsey. Naya rented a pontoon boat for the pair, but never returned after heading out into the water. Officials found Josey asleep on the boat that Naya rented on the Southern California lake just hours later. The toddler was found with a life vest on, while an adult life vest was also found at the scene. At the time, officials confirmed that the child told them that his mother did not get back on the boat after they went in the water for a swim.

Her former Glee co-stars have mourned her tragic passing, while hundreds of thousands of tributes have poured in from fans all over the world. Ryan Dorsey, the father of Naya’s son also spoke out on July 25.  “This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it,” he began his lengthy and deeply emotional post on Instagram. “You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.”

Ryan added, “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep,” he said, referencing a nickname for Naya and including a heartbroken emoji.