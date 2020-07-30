‘Lost Resort’s Chrissie Fire Mane Reveals The ‘Message’ She Got Before The Show: Plus, Early Look At Episode 2

Chrissie Fire Mane is the lead healer on the TBS series ‘Lost Resort.’ Chrissie reveals why the show was so ‘impactful’ for her and more. HL also has an early look at the new episode.

Lost Resort is unlike any reality series we’ve ever seen before. The show, which airs Thursdays at 10 p.m., follows 9 strangers at their breaking points who go to an exotic wellness retreat where they embark on a voyage of self-discovery. The lead header at the retreat is Chrissie Fire Mane, and she helps these strangers in their individual journeys. HollywoodLife spoke with Chrissie, who revealed she sort of knew the show was coming before she even got the call.

“I got that message beforehand that it was coming from spirit from God,” Chrissie told HollywoodLife. “Whatever you want to call it, we’re all different in that area. But I had this message that I would need to be moving into screen work. So I put it on a vision board. I put an old fashioned film camera, and I wrote around it. I’m calling in the role that will help me help millions. I think I got the email 5 or 6 weeks later. As soon as it arrived, I was like, ‘Okay, this is it. I know what this is all about.’ I was excited. I mean, it’s been a challenge. I’ve never even let photographers into my workshop spaces before and with cameras it was full of sound and lights. It was really a challenge, but I was immediately excited over it. What an opportunity to help people, bring concepts to everyday folk that would never usually come across them. It was a huge opportunity, and I’m so grateful for it.”

Throughout the show, Chrissie works closely with the guests as seek to get past their emotional barriers. While she knew of their case history before the show started, Chrissie admitted that learning more and more about the guests was “shocking and impactful emotionally. But at the same time, I’ve got to be ready for that kind of stuff. This retreat is like riding a bucking bronco. You never, ever know what is going to happen. What’s going to turn on? Who’s going to clash with who? You never know. Part of my job is staying on the edge of my seat.”

She revealed that one guest’s story in particular was a unique experience for her. “Just in the circles that I have moved in, I’d never come across a person with that kind of story, with that kind of baggage, and that kind of personality,” Chrissie revealed. “It was so valuable for me, as a healer, to have that experience and to hold space for someone’s story that I’ve never really experienced. To watch the changes in that person, although potentially subtle but profound, was incredible for me. I learned a lot on that job. I was learning because I was working. It wasn’t a TV show. I was working for the people. With every human being I worked with, I learned. It’s like a think tank. The retreat spaces are like a think tank. We’re all coming together, every group that comes together is completely different, and will bring completely different things to the fore. As a facilitator, if I’m in integrity, I’m also learning. I’m also part of it. I’m learning along the way. It was a hugely invaluable experience.”

Thanks to our partners at TBS, here’s an early look at episode two of Lost Resort, airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. only on TBS. Catch-up on episode one of the outrageous new alternative reality reality series on the official TBS YouTube channel.

The synopsis for the July 30 episode reads: “Robin and Christine’s fighting annoy the rest of the group, so Meco and Claudia give them a piece of their mind. At the same time, an unlikely friendship forms when the group gets vulnerable while a romance among the guests gets steamy.”