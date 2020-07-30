‘Lost Resort’s Chrissie Fire Mane Reveals The ‘Message’ She Got Before The Show: Plus, Early Look At Episode 2
Chrissie Fire Mane is the lead healer on the TBS series ‘Lost Resort.’ Chrissie reveals why the show was so ‘impactful’ for her and more. HL also has an early look at the new episode.
Lost Resort is unlike any reality series we’ve ever seen before. The show, which airs Thursdays at 10 p.m., follows 9 strangers at their breaking points who go to an exotic wellness retreat where they embark on a voyage of self-discovery. The lead header at the retreat is Chrissie Fire Mane, and she helps these strangers in their individual journeys. HollywoodLife spoke with Chrissie, who revealed she sort of knew the show was coming before she even got the call.
Throughout the show, Chrissie works closely with the guests as seek to get past their emotional barriers. While she knew of their case history before the show started, Chrissie admitted that learning more and more about the guests was “shocking and impactful emotionally. But at the same time, I’ve got to be ready for that kind of stuff. This retreat is like riding a bucking bronco. You never, ever know what is going to happen. What’s going to turn on? Who’s going to clash with who? You never know. Part of my job is staying on the edge of my seat.”
The synopsis for the July 30 episode reads: “Robin and Christine’s fighting annoy the rest of the group, so Meco and Claudia give them a piece of their mind. At the same time, an unlikely friendship forms when the group gets vulnerable while a romance among the guests gets steamy.”