T.I. & Jeezy Confess They’re Open To Ending ‘Decades’-Long Beef With Gucci Mane

T.I. and Jeezy discussed the possibility of sitting down with fellow rapper Gucci Mane for ‘one of them mafia backroom conversations’ that may squash their beef, on a recent episode of T.I.’s podcast, ‘ExpediTIously.’

T.I., 39, shocked fans when he brought up a possible way to end the years-long beef he and Jeezy, 42, have had with Gucci Mane, 40, during Jeezy’s appearance on the latest episode of his podcast, ExpediTIously, which can be seen below. The trio, who T.I. says are “the Mount Rushmore of Trap music”, have been known to not get along for “decades” but there could be a reconciliation in the future if there’s a legit sit-down “conversation”, Jeezy explained. T.I. and Jeezy’s discussion about ways to end the feud happened right after T.I. said they needed to “address the elephant in the room.”

“We can’t have that conversation without addressing the elephant in the room,” he said during the podcast. “There’s a third member of the Mount Rushmore of Trap Music, that neither one of us care to mention or speak to that much. Now, what do you think is necessary to bring that sh*t together, if anything?”

“And I understand we’re dealing with somebody who’s temperamental themselves, and our sh*t we got with us vs. their sh*t they got with them makes it extremely problematic,” he continued. “But in the best-case scenario, how could that sh*t happen? Because to be honest, that’s the biggest move that could happen for trap music in the future.”

Jeezy thought a second before he responded. “I just think it gotta be one of them mafia backroom conversations,” he answered. “It gotta really be a convo. What I learned over the years is that this shit is big business. People that went to Yale still do business with people who went to Harvard. It just one of them real convos. It’s been decades.”

Since he didn’t mention him by name, T.I. went on to confirm that they were indeed talking about Gucci and gave his stance on the situation. “That was always my position, even though I tried to set my differences to the side and be cordial — that sh*t didn’t go far,” he said. “But for the people of trap music, for instance, I’m not going to do a trap music museum and leave a n***a out. To me that’s hating. Im’a be inclusive and Im’a be honest and I’ma always speak from a place of logic. Logically, is there ever a time where the three of us could ever walk in a room, and walk out and say ‘that sh*t dead.'”

“To keep it all the way honest, me and bro done sat in a room and had a real conversation,” Jeezy went on to reveal. “In a sushi joint. It was close. I can’t lie, it was close, but he got locked up around that time and communication went dark. Im’a keep it a buck, it was close. It was real close.”

T.I then explained that he felt Gucci’s unpredictability ruined the relationship but also stated he understands jail time can complicate things. “But to be honest, I cannot deny or dispute the contribution that he made to the culture of trap music,” he graciously concluded.

Gucci has yet to respond to T.I. and Jeezy’s comments.