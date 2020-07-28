See Pic
Patrick Wilson, 47, Goes Shirtless To Cook At Home & Fans Are Swooning — Pic

Hello, Patrick Wilson! The actor showed off his incredibly fit physique in a shirtless photo on July 25 — and, he was in the kitchen whipping up a tasty meal! What more could you possibly ask for?

Patrick Wilson just gets better with ageThe Conjuring star, 47, proved just that in a new, shirtless photo his wife, actress Dagmara Domińczyk shared to Twitter on Saturday. Not only did she provide the internet with a sultry photo of her husband, but it was her caption that had fans cheering her praises.

“I don’t mind it. The 90s era Leo Dicarpio headband look, the cooking dinner whilst shirtless,” she wrote. “I mean the world is a dumpster on fire & this country holy shit & the president what they f–k – but I don’t mind walking into kitchen & seeing this. Like, it helps,” the author concluded, tagging her husband in the post.  

Patrick, who was unaware of his wife’s paparazzi moment, reposted the photo to his Twitter account. “I love you…even when you sneak attack a photo whilst I’m holding molasses. Hope you enjoyed the view AND the bbq sauce,” he replied, adding the quippy hashtag, “#headbandhidesthehairline.”

“I thank you for sharing this lovely picture of your husband. I hope dinner was amazing,” one fan replied to Dagmara’s tweet. Another labeled the photo as being “better than any GQ cover ever could be.” One fan tweeted, “Oh damn… We all want a Patrick Wilson in life.” And, we couldn’t agree more! Other comments about the couple’s envious relationship followed, with many fans using the hashtag “#goals.” Again, we couldn’t agree more. 

It’s evident that the actor has been keeping up with his workout regimen throughout quarantine. Patrick’s muscular arms and six-pack abs were clearly visible in the bare-chested snap. He also sported a makeshift grey headband while he whipped up a yummy BBQ for the Mrs’s! The couple, who wed in June of 2005, have two sons together: Kassian, 10, and Kalin, 14.