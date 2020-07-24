Rachel Lorin Shows Off Her ‘Dramatic’ & ‘Theatrical’ Side In Her Cinematic ‘Kerosene’ Video

When you foolishly play around with Rachel Lorin, you’re going to get burned. The singer has delivered a killer new music video and she EXCLUSIVELY tells us the important reason why it’s ‘dear to my heart.’

From the first shot of Rachel Lorin’s new video, you know what you’re about to watch is going to be sexy, dangerous, and 100% cool. One part telenovela, one part long-lost 70’s grindhouse movie, and one part feminist revenge story, “Kerosene” – premiering here on HollywoodLife — has all the elements one really could ask for in a badass music video. There’s classic cars, incredible fashions, sunglasses to die for, and a guy who, well, pretty much does. It’s a feminist anthem, a revenge story, and one hell of a pop banger, all rolled up in a video that would make Robert Rodriguez stand and up and applaud.

“I’d like to think I’m a bit of a theatrical artist and a theatrical person in general, and I wanted to show off my dramatic side with this music video,” Rachel tells HollywoodLife. “It was my goal to make it feel like a movie… like a story unraveling before the viewers’ eyes. ‘Kerosene’ runs near and dear to my heart as it was about my past abusive and traumatic relationship.”

“I wanted this video to be a special one and go that extra mile,” she tells HollywoodLife. “The storyline runs parallel to the emotional abuse I went through, though not physical abuse, it hurt all the same, and I escaped the toxicity. From driving a priceless car without a license to freezing my ass off in a desert and an unheated pool at night, it was a ride making this piece of art, and I’m excited to finally share it with everyone.”

Born in the South but “shaped by New York City,” according to her official website, Rachel discovered early on that she had a love for entertainment. She began modeling at age 9 and sang the National Anthem at the U.S. Open at age 12. She shifted her focus onto music, appearing on the Next Big Thing reality television series and using that to launch her career. 2019 saw her tour with a full band, and while she hasn’t been able to hit the road in 2020 due to COVID, she hasn’t slowed down one bit. She’s been working on a new album and promises these are some of her best songs to date. If that doesn’t spark your interest, nothing will.