Retro Color Take Their Pop-Rock Act On The Road — Literally — In ‘Free’ Video: It’s About ‘Expressing Yourself’

After spending so many months indoor, brothers Ethan and Jeremy Kregel – aka pop-rock duo Retro Color – break ‘free’ for a gorgeous video that’s all about being ‘unapologetically’ confident in yourself.

Though the words “quarantine,” “self-isolation,” or “coronavirus” are nowhere to be found in the new video from Retro Color, it’s hard not to view the breathtaking visual for “Free” as a celebration of life. In the video, premiering here on HollywoodLife, the band – made up of Ethan Kregel (vocals, bass, guitar) and Jeremy Kregel (drums) – begin by taking a walk outside. Normally, such an act wouldn’t be that revolutionary, but in these unusual times, it’s an action that takes on a whole new context. As the two deliver an energizing anthem that could raise even the most downtrodden of spirits, we see them performing on an empty road, on a steep hillside, and underneath a dark night’s sky.

While also being a new jam that will make a perfect addition to any playlist, it turns out that this song also sets the tone for the band’s debut album, Arcadian. “‘Free; was one of the first songs written for Arcadian,” Retro Color tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “At the time, we had no clue we were releasing an album, but eventually, we had written a ton of songs that created the full record. ‘Free,’ in our opinion, shaped the album dynamic, meaning, and overall vibe. The song is about unapologetically expressing yourself, and we believe this is an important topic that deserves more spotlight; it is especially important for those who have a hard time being confident in themselves.

As for the video? The visual “was a ton of fun to create,” Retro Color tells HollywoodLife. “We had just moved into a new house and wanted to film a video in and around it. A now good friend of ours, Samir Janjua, shot the video, and we are obsessed with his creative vision that really enhanced our own perspective of the storyline.”

“Arcadian was an adventure for us,” the band shares. “While writing some of the first tracks, we were going through a name change and taking part of a very big tour for us throughout four different states in the US. Closer to the album release, we made a big step and signed with Hitman Records out of Los Angeles, California, who helped us push the album to a bigger audience and place it on physical and digital store shelves. Arcadian is a direct representation of what we were going through at certain times in life. We are hopeful that our life reflecting album will inspire and help people in their individual situations. Retro Color stands for self-confidence, inclusivity, and much more. We hope you all enjoy Arcadian.

You can enjoy Arcadian in your home or out in your own backyard. Retro Color’s album is out now.