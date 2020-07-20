Lexi Underwood Promises: ‘I’m Going To Do All In My Power To Ensure People Vote’ In 2020 Election

The activist and Emmy-contending star of ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ reveals that although she is only 17, she will still do her very best to get voters to the polls on Nov. 3.

Lexi Underwood is determined to play her part in ending systemic racism as the massive George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests have now continued for close to two months. “We’re not going to let down or back off sustainable change”, she tells HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview. “And we’re not going to back down until it ( change )is made… you know there’s a lot of hard work ahead, but we’re all very determined to do it, because this has been the harsh reality that my people have had to go through for over 400 years”(since slavery began in America in 1619), she says.

The LA based actress, who is an Emmy Contender for Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series/Movie for her stunning performance in the hit Netflix series, Little Fires Everywhere, wasn’t just active as a protestor during the demonstrations. She also gave a speech to a large crowd telling the group about her meeting and discussion with the LAPD Commission about how the Black protesters had been treated with disrespect, by the very people “who are supposed to be there to protect and serve you”.

Now, although she herself won’t be old enough to cast a ballot November 3, she enthuses to regret that. “I’m going to do everything in my power to ensure that the people around me that can vote, will be voting – that whoever I touch, whether it’s through my work or art or they follow me on Instagram or read my interviews, that they vote. I want to ensure that I am getting that message out there and encouraging people to vote when November comes.”

But, Underwood thoughtfully points out that voting isn’t enough to succeed in solving the huge problem of systemic racism. “Voting is very important, but it’s also not enough”, she insists. “There’s also things that can be done within our own communities before November, if you are fully updated on what’s happening and know who your elected officials are… there are things that people can really do to make sure that change is made on a local level within your own community”. She advises Americans to learn what the policy positions of your local leaders are. If you don’t like their positions, then check out the candidates who are running against them in your cities, states and towns. Then you are ready to make an informed decision about who to vote for in November.

To create even more awareness about the goals of the Black Lives Matter movement, about the erasure of Black women from American history and about more social and political issues, Lexi has launched the ‘We The Voices of Gen Z’ round table discussions, which you can watch on the ‘We The Voices of Gen Z’ Youtube channel and on its Instagram.