‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Preview: A Bride Is Determined To Have A Very Revealing Wedding Gown

Alexis, one of the clients featured in the July 18 episode of Say Yes To The Dress, has a very distinct vision for her wedding gown. She wants to look as naked as possible on her wedding day. She’s looking for a very revealing gown, and she’s not holding back.

“Alexis is very unique,” Antonella, one of the bridal consultants says. “She loves to be naked, which is very shocking, but you know everybody’s different and that’s what makes the world go around. Every bride is unique in their own way.”

Alexis tries on a $15,900 Pnina Tornai wedding dress. She walks out onto the floor to show her friends and family. The wedding gown is very sheer with mesh detailing. Her friends and mom gasp when she steps in front of them. Alexis’ mom thought the dress was going to cover her lady parts. Alexis says they can “bedazzle” that part of the dress.

People start looking at Alexis while she’s showing off the dress. Despite the judgy looks, Alexis doesn’t care what they think. “I owned the naked dress,” she says. “At this point, I don’t even care that people are judging me. This is my wedding, my day, my husband, and it’s all about how I feel in it.”

The one thing that Alexis is concerned about? Her belly button. “Is showing your belly button too aggressive?” she asks. That gets a good laugh out of everyone.

