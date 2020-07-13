The police further added that the woman was “treated and released for her non life-threatening injuries.” She was allegedly “strangled at one point by Gray and lost consciousness,” according to another press release from the police that was tweeted by ABC15 reporter Zach Crenshaw. The woman had been “assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband” before reportedly “flagging down a citizen for help” at a nearby gas station, the press release added. The police department did not name the female victim, and the public seemed to be unaware that Bryshere was married.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Bryshere’s rep for comment, in addition to the Goodyear Police Department. Bryshere last posted to social media in Nov. 2019, when he celebrated his 26th birthday with a photo of himself alongside his on-screen mother Taraji P. Henson (who plays Loretha “Cookie” Lyon” on Empire).