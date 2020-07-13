Breaking News
‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges After Allegedly Strangling Wife — Mugshot

Bryshere Gray, who starred as Hakeem Lyon on ‘Empire,’ was accused of assaulting his wife. Police reported that a SWAT team was even called to the scene.

Bryshere Gray — a 26-year-old actor who played Hakeem Lyon on Empire — was booked on domestic violence charges after being accused of physically assaulting a woman, who claimed to be his wife. Arizona’s Goodyear Police Department made the announcement in a Facebook post on July 13, writing, “On Sunday night, July 12, 2020, at approximately 10:15pm, Goodyear Police responded to a 911 call that an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her Goodyear home by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series ‘Empire.'”
Bryshere Gray’s mugshot, shared by the Goodyear Police Department.

The police further added that the woman was “treated and released for her non life-threatening injuries.” She was allegedly “strangled at one point by Gray and lost consciousness,” according to another press release from the police that was tweeted by ABC15 reporter Zach Crenshaw. The woman had been “assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband” before reportedly “flagging down a citizen for help” at a nearby gas station, the press release added. The police department did not name the female victim, and the public seemed to be unaware that Bryshere was married.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Bryshere’s rep for comment, in addition to the Goodyear Police Department. Bryshere last posted to social media in Nov. 2019, when he celebrated his 26th birthday with a photo of himself alongside his on-screen mother Taraji P. Henson (who plays Loretha “Cookie” Lyon” on Empire).

Bryshere Gray as his character, Hakeem Lyon, on Empire. The FOX series ended after six seasons in April of 2020. (Courtesy of FOX)
This news comes after another Empire star, Jussie Smollett, was indicted on 16 counts in Feb. 2019 after being accused of filing a false police statement over an alleged racist and homophobic hate crime. All the charges were dropped, leading the Chicago Police Department to sue Jussie, who plays Jamal Lyon on Empire. In Feb. 2020, Jamal was handed six new charges for disorderly conduct, which he pleaded not guilty to.