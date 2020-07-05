Janet Jackson, 54, Channels Her ‘Poetic Justice’ Look With Braids While Driving Her $90K SUV

Janet Jackson took a break from quarantining in London, and was spotted heading out for a drive in her Range Rover.

Janet Jackson doesn’t need a chauffeur! The 54-year-old was spotted heading out for a drive in London on June 2, and cut a casual figure in her Range Rover Vogue, which retails for a cool $90,000. Dressed in a black coat with a hood, and grey trousers, the songstress showed off her brunette tresses which were styled in long braids. She also added some serious height to the outfit with platform converse sneakers, as she waited for her assistant at the wheel of the car. She also gave fans a glimpse at her bold, green nails.

The look was reminiscent of her 1993 film Poetic Justice, in which she starred opposite Tupac Shakur. In the iconic flick, Janet played a hairdresser named Justice, who was still grieving after the murder of her boyfriend, and writes poetry to deal with the pain of her loss. Although the movie was released almost three decades ago, the singer looks practically identical to her much younger self.

Back in April, Janet’s name made headlines when Jeopardy! Contestant Alwin Hui was presented the following question in the “Music Awards” category: “As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took ‘control’ & took to the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.” A clip of Janet immediately played, which showed the pop legend performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards (where she accepted her Icon Award). Without a beat, Alwin asked, “Who is Ariana Grande?”

The correct answer seemed obvious to viewers, who immediately shared their confused reactions on Twitter! “What a FAIL [laughing emoji] Really my guy got Ariana Grande & Janet Jackson mixed you on Jeopardy,” wrote one fan. Indeed, it’s not clear how a trivia master could make such a mistake, especially considering the biggest clue in the question: “her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.” Ariana was only 24 years old during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which would make her a mere 14 years old during her supposed last live televised performance. “’First live performance in nearly a decade’ he thought miss grande was old lmfaoooo,” a fan tweeted, pointing out this blunder.