DJ Joel Corry & MNEK Deliver An ‘Uplifting Banger’ On New Dance Track ‘Head & Heart’

To ensure that summer isn’t a bummer, UK house DJ Joel Corry has teamed up with superstar MNEK for “Head & Heart,’ a new jam that Joel tells HollywoodLife is all about bringing ‘the positive vibes.’

The good news is: 2020 is halfway over. The bad news is: 2020 is only halfway over. After COVID-19, murder hornets, police brutality, Australian bushfires, economic downturn, and far too many more tragedies to count, it’s hard to not be down in 2020. Thankfully, Joel Corry is here to lift you up, even if it’s just for three minutes. The British No. 1 DJ has teamed up with Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/producer MNEK for “Head & Heart,” a club anthem that should put a spring in your step, a groove in your heart, and a smile on your face.

With a thumping bass, a bouncy beat, and MNEK’s infectious vocals, “Head & Heart” is pure joy. “2020 has been a tough year,” Joel tells HollywoodLife, “so I wanted to give people an uplifting banger and bring the positive vibes. I hope “Head & Heart” becomes the soundtrack to some amazing summer memories across the world.”

Joel has been DJing since he was a young teenager, growing up in the UK Garage era (not to be confused with garage rock, telling MTV UK “my brother was actually a garage MC and we use to record mixtapes in my bedroom.” He hones his chops as a club’s resident DJ, spinning “all sorts of music from Motown to 70s and 80s, club classics, house, and garage, so I’ve got all of that in my locker.” He got a huge boost in 2019, thanks to his song “Sorry.” Sampling Monsta Boy’s 1999 tack “Sorry (I Didn’t Know)” and featuring uncredited vocals by Hayley May, Joel’s track was featured on the hit reality TV sensation, Love Island. It would go on to earn the title of Most Shazamed Track In A Single Day in the UK, racking up more than 41,000 Shazams. “Sorry” peaked at No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart, and it would go on to be certified Platinum in his home country.

When discussing his motivation as an artist, Joel relayed a bit of advice to MTV UK that seems more apt than ever. “I remember a lyric from a Tinie Tempah song. I remember hearing it on the radio, and it stuck with me. He said that ‘everyone’s a kid that no one cares about, you just got to keep screaming ’til they hear you out’ and I think this is so true ’cause you just got to keep making noise until they listen. That was me really just ten years of grafting until finally I kind of broke through.”

So, when it feels like 2020 is drowning you out, either keep screaming, keep fighting or — put on “Head & Heart” and keep dancing.