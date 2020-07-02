OMI’s New Song ‘Bring My Baby Back’ Reminds Us ‘Everything Isn’t So Sad & Gloomy’

In a world of ‘social distancing’ and feeling isolated, OMI brings us all together with a new summer jam, and he tells us that he hopes you mood gets ‘lifted’ as you dance along.

It’s been five years since OMI had the song of the summer with “Cheerleader,” and when the world needed him most, the Jamaican superstar has returned with “Bring My Baby Back.” With vibrant energy taken straight from the tropics, OMI’s track is three minutes of pure joy. It’s a ray of sunshine during a dark period, and as OMI tells HollywoodLife, it was his way to help “lighten the mood for everyone” going through these hard times.

In addition to the new single, OMI released an official animated video for “Bring My Baby Back,” featuring a rotoscoped OMI dancing poolside, on the deck of a yacht, and in the driver seat of a convertible. “This is a result of just being creative and flexible in the midst of this pandemic,” he tells HollywoodLife. “I have never done animation before, and I must say it’s really cool. My team and I wanted to do something fun and different while expressing the lyrics and vibe of the song.”

OMI also tells HollywoodLife what animated show he’d love to be a guest on, the most significant difference between him in 2020 and him in 2015 (when “Cheerleader” ruled the world) and more.

HollywoodLife: “Bring My Baby Back” may have some inadvertent subtext. On one level, it’s a song about one missing their lost love. But, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people are hoping that they can get their way of life “back.” Do you think this song has taken on that kind of deeper meaning?

OMI: With everything going on, especially with social distancing, loved ones being isolated from each other, I just wanted to lighten the mood for everyone, making people see that everything isn’t so sad and gloomy. I really hope moods are lifted while ‘vibing’ to this song.

The beat on this is pretty incredible. It perfectly captures that sort of dreamy, sun-kissed afternoon. Were you going for that vibe on this?

The vibe on this was perfectly blended, I think. Being from the island of Jamaica where this type of music is indigenous to our culture when I heard the beat…. it felt “just right.” I naturally connected to it.

You released an animated video for this single. What inspired you to go animated? Follow-up — if you could be on an animated show (be it The Simpsons, SpongeBob, or something anime like Dragonball Z), which would you pick?

This is a result of just being creative and flexible in the midst of this pandemic. I have never done animation before, and I must say it’s really cool. My team and I wanted to do something fun and different while expressing the lyrics and vibe of the song. I also want it to include visuals of me, so animation it is! If I was to be in an animated show, it would be Family Guy for sure!

Most fans know you for 2015’s “Cheerleader.” What would you say is the biggest difference between you then and you now? Are you more laid back about life? Smarter when it comes to the way of the world?

The difference between me then and now I think is growth. Growth in my craft, my attitude to be purpose-driven, and my consciousness to stay grounded. The world is unpredictable and, for sure, connected. What happens to one side of the world affects everyone and everywhere. This COVIC-19 pandemic is a prime example. I have learned a lot and the changes, I welcome because it brings opportunities and I look forward to the future.