Donald Trump Seemingly Forgets Fox News’ Roger Ailes Is Dead & Twitter Is Now Laughing At Him

Donald Trump wanted to know where Roger Ailes was, after calling out Fox News. People had to not-so-gently remind the POTUS of what happened to his friend and the CEO of the conservative news channel.

Donald Trump took to Twitter with this question on June 30: “Where are you Roger Ailes?” Well, the former Fox News CEO is in his grave, because he died in 2017. The POTUS inquired about his friend’s whereabouts after voicing his disapproval of Fox News hiring former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, who used to be a contributor at CNN.

She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you Roger Ailes? https://t.co/XVwzt3Me5d — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Donna, who was also Al Gore’s former presidential campaign manager, was let go from CNN in 2016 after Wikileaks revealed that she provided questions for CNN-sponsored primary debates to friends on Hilary Clinton’s campaign. So, conservative author Brigitte Gabriel started the conversation by tweeting, “Cheater Donna Brazile should not be on Fox News. GET HER OFF THE AIR!”

In response, Trump wrote this: “She gets fired by @CNN for giving Crooked Hillary the debate questions, and gets hired by @FoxNews. Where are you Roger Ailes?” People became concerned for Trump’s memory. “Can we talk about Donald Trump’s cognitive decline?? Rodger Ailes died 3 years ago,” one person tweeted, and another wrote, “Roger Ailes died three years ago. He was your friend. You really don’t know he’s dead? What planet are you even on, man?”

Roger Ailes died three years ago. He was your friend. You really don’t know he’s dead? What planet are you even on, man? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 1, 2020

Trump clapped back in another tweet — he was talking figuratively, apparently. “I know better than anyone that my friend Roger Ailes died 3 years ago, just look at what happened to @FoxNews. We all miss Roger!!!,” Trump wrote. Roger had lent his advice to Trump ahead of the presidential debates in 2016. After 20 years with Fox News, Roger resigned from his head position with the conservative news network in 2016 after multiple employees (both current and former) came forward with accusations of sexual assault. He died the following year after falling and hitting his head.

I know better than anyone that my friend Roger Ailes died 3 years ago, just look at what happened to @FoxNews. We all miss Roger!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

Earlier that day, Trump also got Twitter talking after it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth II chatted with him over the phone ahead of the U.S.’s Independence Day. Fans sent their sympathies, since the queen was forced to talk with the president of the U.S., which is one of Britain’s biggest allies.