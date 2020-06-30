Cristiano Ronaldo Debuts New Hair Makeover With Long Curly Locks — Before & After Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo’s go-to look is his tight ponytail. So, the Portugese soccer star caught fans by surprise with his long and luscious curls!

Most photos of Cristiano Ronaldo show the 35-year-old soccer star in his athletic uniform and man bun/ponytail. Hiding beneath that rubber band is a head full of long curls — which the Juventus Football Club member revealed to the world in an Instagram post on June 29! It showed Cristiano snapping a photo with his teammate, Juan Cuadrado, while rocking his hair makeover.

“What do you think about my look like my brother Panita ?!,” Cristiano captioned the friend photo. Meanwhile, another photo has caught fans’ attention — one from Cristiano’s girlfriend, Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez, 26! The pair have been yachting in Italy’s coastal town of Portofino with friends, and amid the trip Georgina decided to snap a selfie on-board the luxurious boat. Well, front and center was a giant diamond ring on Georgina’s finger!

“Great is the one who does not need to turn off the light of others to shine,” Georgina captioned the photo, leaving the ring to be a mystery for fans to solve. Georgina and Cristiano share a two-year-old daughter, Alana Martina (Cristiano is also the father of two-year-old girl-boy twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and of a 10-year-old son named Cristiano Jr.).

Cristiano just celebrated his eldest son’s 10th birthday on June 17 and also let his hair down for the occasion! Cristiano rocked his long locks by his mini me, whose hair was braided, in a photo that the soccer pro shared for his first child’s special day.

“Nem quero acreditar que o meu menino já tem 10 anos! Como o tempo passou… e desde sempre foste motivo de orgulho do pai que tanto te ama. Muitos Parabéns, Filhote! Um dia Feliz! Amo-te muito!,” Cristiano wrote, which in English translates to, “I can’t even believe that my boy is 10 years old! As time passed … and you have always been a source of pride for the father who loves you so much. Congratulations, puppy! A happy day! I love you so much!