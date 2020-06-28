Padma Lakshmi makes her ‘Match Game’ debut in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 28 episode, and the ‘Top Chef’ host and Rick Fox get confused and forget they’re playing a round of the game!

Everything is running smoothly in the June 28 episode of Match Game — until it isn’t. Host Alec Baldwin reads the next fill-in-the-blank for the celebrity panelists. Thomas Lennon is done early so he chats it up with Mary McCormack while he waits for the other panelists to get finished. When Alec goes to Rick Fox wondering if he’s done, Rick says, “We’re not allowed to be in.”

Alec quips, “Rick, what the f**k is wrong with you? You’re in this episode.” He says that Thomas, Rick, and Padma Lakshmi are playing this round. Turns out, Padma’s in the same boat as Rick! “I didn’t realize…” Padma tells Alec, admitting that she didn’t know that she was playing this round either.

“Before the show starts, they tell you how to play the game,” Thomas says. “I had three glasses of wine and Padma had a cup of fruit.” Rick writes his answer down quickly. Padma laughs and tries to think of an answer for the fill-in-the-blank. “Answer before Caroline Rhea goes into menopause again,” Thomas jokes.

Caroline sarcastically laughs and flips Thomas off. But it’s all in good fun! Bob Saget also joins Padma, Rick, Thomas, Caroline, and Mary in this episode.

Match Game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

Other celebrities that have appeared on the show this season include James Van Der Beek, Jane Krakowski, Vivica A. Fox, Ben Schwartz, Joel McHale, Malin Akerman, Raven-Symone, and more. Match Game airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on ABC. The series is part of ABC’s Summer Fun & Games.