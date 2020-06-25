‘Date Drop’ Trailer: Kira Kosarin & More Influencers Look For Their Perfect Match On Virtual Dates

Dating has become virtual these days, and that’s what ‘Date Drop’ is all about. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the first trailer for the new dating show, which features YouTube influencers Kira Kosarin, The Coyle Twins, and more.

Dating is hard enough, but Date Drop shows that you can find a connection virtually even if you’re stuck at home. The new show Date Drop premieres June 28 on the AwesomenessTV YouTube channel, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first trailer. In Date Drop, six influencers will go on six virtual dates. The contestants will meet their potential companions via video conference “gallery mode” for a series of speed dates to find their perfect match.

Speed dating with a twist? Count us in. These speed dates aren’t just going to be a walk in the park, though. The “daters” will ask contestants some tough questions on the spot. Indiana Massara reveals to her potential suitors that they have to explain some very interesting photos that she found. In this age of social media, nothing stays hidden.

At any moment, the dater could “hang up” on a particular contestant, eliminating them from the game for whatever reason. That’s exactly what Indiana does to one contestant! She tells him that she thinks they have a “bad connection.” This dating series is going to bring fun, surprises, and laughs to your screens.

The series cast includes Indiana, Kira Kosarin, The Coyle Twins, Tony Lopez, Ben Azelart, and Andrew Davila. These influencers have a combined total of more than 25 million followers on their social media accounts.

New episodes of Date Drop will premiere every Sunday. The first season will consist of six episodes. Christopher Babers serves as supervising producer, and Marta Palley is an associate producer.