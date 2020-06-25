‘Council Of Dads’ Sneak Peek: Robin Evacuates With The Kids As A Nasty Storm Moves In

A terrible storm is headed right for Tybee Island, so Robin is trying to get the kids to safety in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Council of Dads.’ However, Theo wants to have a talk in the midst of all the chaos.

The car is almost all packed up and ready to go, but Theo wants to confront his mom in the middle of a storm in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 25 episode of Council of Dads. Robin doesn’t have time for Theo’s attitude. She’s got to get him and their family off Tybee Island before the storm gets really bad.

Theo is mad that Robin didn’t let him go to Vegas and thinks she’s basically making him break up with Jules. Robin really doesn’t have time for this and doesn’t understand why Theo is bringing this up now. “I don’t know, I think there might be a difference between Jules getting into college and a tropical storm heading right for us,” Robin tells Theo.

In typical teenage fashion, Theo gets angry over what his mom says. He tells her that every time he says something she instantly invalidates it. Robin stresses that is not what she’s trying to do.

Theo wants Robin to admit that she wants him to break up with Jules. “Theo, I’m not making you break up with Jules,” Robin replies. “But you know what? You might. And it will hurt, but you will survive.”

JJ suddenly asks Robin where Cowboy is. Theo admits that he hasn’t seen the dog all day. The Perry family bands together to find the dog quickly so they can get off the island.

The synopsis for the June 25 episode reads: “With a killer storm on the way, the Perry family heads for higher ground but not without complications. With Luly’s help, Larry reaches out to assist his estranged daughter and granddaughter escape the storm. Luly pens a very personal essay that ends up in the wrong hands. Hilarie Burton guest stars.” Council of Dads airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.