MUA Mary Wiles Recreates Glowy & Feminine Naomi Watts Look Perfect For Virtual Dating

As virtual dating continues, celebrity MUA Mary Wiles recreated a gorgeous look she did on Naomi Watts that’s light, feminine and perfect for summer!

We’re ready for some summertime beauty, and celebrity make up artist Mary Wiles has the perfect look using only clean products! The London-based artist gave HollywoodLife.com an EXCLUSIVE step-by-step on IGTV of the look she did on Naomi Watts for her June 2017 Vogue Australia cover. Mary started off the tutorial with a full skincare routine, using a Rosalena Rose Quartz Massager to rub in the June Oil Face Serum and get rid of any bags and tone up your bone structure.

“It relaxes the skin, I always do it on my clients pre-red carpet. It does tone up and gets rid of any sort of water you might be holding onto,” she explained. “If you’ve got any tension in your jaw, it’s also amazing to take that away.” She then patted on the PRIORI Skincare TTC Skin Restore Crème around the face and PRIORI Skincare Tightening Eye Serum around the eyes and brow bone. “These products really take to your skin and they have amazing anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric in this TTC line,” Mary said.

Following the skincare prep, it’s make-up time! Mary takes on the eyes first, curling the top lashes with ’10 pumps’ of an eyelash curler from the base of the lash, and then moves up to the top of the lash to give the eye a little extra pop. She recommended applying the Hourglass Veil Eye Primer prep the lid for shadow. Using BeautyCounter’s eye shadow palette, Mary applied a light neutral to the eye socket and then a darker brown matte color to contour the socket line, from halfway and outward to the corner edge of the lid. “It’s really important to blend it out and create that winged look that opens up the eyes,” she said.

Along the lash line and onto the outer edge of the lid, Mary suggested taking the dark brown matte to line the eyes. “You’re bringing the eyes out and up, which is the most flattering look. It makes them look bigger,” she explained. Mary then traced along the bottom lash line with the same dark matte before using an eye pencil to fill in the top and bottom lash lines further. Apply the black liner lightly through the top lash line and top it with brown liner to blend it out over the black. Then, apply the BeautyCounter mascara to finish off the eyes!

When it comes to the face, Mary started off with BeautyCounter’s Dew Skin along the T-Zone. “It takes away those little imperfections and gives a really beautiful glow to your skin,” she explained. Using BeautyCounter’s concealer pen, Mary said the “best way” to apply concealer is to bend your head down and put it in the shadowed parts under your eyes. “That way you put it only where you need it,” she explained.

Using the PRIORI Skincare Mineral Powder Shade 2, Mary lightly coated the face and then contoured with Shade 5. She went on to line the lips and add in that bold, luscious deep pink that Naomi rocks on the Vogue AU cover! Add some rosiness to those cheeks with BeautyCounter’s Color Pinch Hibiscus Cream Blush on the apple of your cheeks.

To finish things off, spray a few spritzes of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Hydrating Mist that will help remove any excess powder and accentuate that dewy look Mary achieved on Naomi! For the full step-by-step, see below & watch the HollywoodLife IGTV tutorial with Mary! Plus using the code MARYWILES at Rosalena, readers can get 20% off their order. For June Oils Serum, use MARYWILES15 for a discount at checkout and for PRIORI Skincare, use MARYWILES20.

1. Spray with Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Mist

2. Apply June Oil Facial Serum – press and pat

3. Massage with Rosalena rose quartz massager

4. Apply PRIORI Skincare TTC Skin Restore Crème

5. Apply PRIORI Skincare Tightening Eye Serum

6. Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

7. Curl eyelashes, apply hourglass eye primer veil

8. Apply and blend BeautyCounter eye shadows – dark and light shades

9. BeautyCounter black liner through lash line , and brown liner blended out and up over black

10. BeautyCounter mascara top and bottom lashes

11. Apply PRIORI Skincare Mineral Powders for coverage and contouring

12. Use Hourglass Brow sculpting Pencil to darken and thicken brows

13. BeautyCounter dew skin applied to t zone and blended out

14. RMS Beauty Uncover Up Concealer applied under eyes and to any blemishes

15. RMS Beauty Living Luminizer on cheekbones and temples

16. Line the lips and apply BeautyCounter lipstick & a tap of gloss

17. BeautyCounter color pinch hibiscus cream blush on apple of cheeks

18. Spray Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Mist to set