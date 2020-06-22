Ahead of releasing his Summer 2020 project, rising Brooklyn rapper Corey St. Rose transformed his track ‘Minute’ into a piano-powered acoustic jam, and he shares what inspired this grand remix.

Hailing from East New York, rapper Corey St. Rose has been building a buzz in the hip-hop scene for a “minute” now, with mixtapes, singles, and a pair of albums that have earned him a devoted following. The summer is going to see another project from the Brooklyn native, and but before True Colors (Summer 2020) arrives, St. Rose decided to take things old school. As in, the 1800s. In “Minute (Piano Version),” Corey gives his previously released single the unplugged, acoustic treatment. With only a piano in the back, Corey raps about his story. “This is my year, nobody is stopping my / looking up, know grandma is proud of me.”

It was another powerful woman in Corey’s life that inspired this remix. “Doing some spring cleaning with my mom listening to classical music, I then had the idea to do an acoustic remix to my single, ‘Minute,'” he tells HollywoodLife in a statement. “Called up my producer @dravidax and asked @nillybo to help out with some chords, and we came up with this. Another teaser for what’s to come in the future with my new project coming this summer.”

Corey released the original “Minute” back in April. This second single from his upcoming True Colors (Summer 2020) project quickly racked up over 150k+ views, making it his second biggest (so far) song of 2020. Previously, he dropped “No Laces” in April, and at the start of June, he shared “100s ON 100s.” This song — a standalone single — earned him some critical praise, with The Hype Magazine saying that “he’s got fire and style in his delivery and definitely one to watch in 2020.” That’s quite obvious. Not everyone can get classical on their own tracks. When was the last time someone heard Drake channel Mozart?

The upcoming True Colors project shares its name with one of Corey’s first releases, and the Summer 2020 version will show how he’s progressed and evolved his sound over the past few years. Since his debut mixtape, Vibes, earned him some critical acclaim, Corey has been at the grind, winning fans and building up a reputation with his music and his BTS vlogs that share his creative process with all his fans. In 2019, he released his second album, Elevated, which featured his singles, “Living,” and the ode to the Purple One himself, “Prince.”