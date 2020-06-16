Courteney Cox celebrated her 56th birthday by throwing on a hot bikini and filming a slow-motion video of her headfirst dive into the ocean.

Courteney Cox is “gracefully diving in this next year” — headfirst! This is what the Friends star wrote on her 56th birthday, alongside a slow-motion Instagram clip of herself breaking into a Baywatch-esque run until she executed a front dive into the ocean. Judging by her perfect form and sculpted body, which she showed off in a black bikini set, it’s hard to imagine that Courteney is four years away from 60 rather than 30.

Courteney filmed all this to the tune of “You Get What You Give.” It’s a 1998 hit from New Radicals, which is really the perfect song to listen to as we get older with lyrics like “Don’t give up / You’ve got a reason to live” and “Can’t forget / We only get what we give.” Courteney’s celebrity pals appreciated this masterpiece of a birthday post, with stars like Octavia Spencer, Isla Fisher, Kate Hudson, Chelsea Handler, David Spade and Whitney Cummings sending birthday wishes and leaving friendly emojis.

Lisa Kudrow left clapping emojis underneath Courteney's video, while Jennifer Aniston took to her own Instagram Story to put together a montage of Courteney's selfies and their sweet memories together (which of course included a scene from their famous sitcom). "Happy birthday to this amazing human…I love you, CC…Sorry I'm late…The end," Jennifer wrote across the photos.

Jennifer’s birthday tribute also serves as a reminder that she’ll soon be reuniting with Courteney, along with the rest of the Friends cast, for the show’s HBO Max special! Production doesn’t want this reunion to be virtual, and producer/director Kevin Bright gave an update on when the cast will likely film the reunion during an interview on Maria Menounos’ Better Together show, uploaded on May 12.