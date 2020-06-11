Elissa Anderson is a photo editor for the HollywoodLife.com New York team.

She helps the editor’s stories come to life with visually compelling photos of your favorite celebrities by searching photo agencies and social media to find that #breaktheinternet moment. Not only is she editing the latest photos of Kim Kardashian or Brad Pitt, Elissa occasionally steps behind the camera to photograph stars like Frankie Grande, Dyllón Burnside and Jojo Fletcher for exclusive content at HollywoodLife.com. Before joining the HL team, she graduated from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia, PA in 2017 with a degree in Photography. Her first position out of college was as an e-commerce photographer for the luxury fashion consignment brand, The RealReal. Her personal work focuses on lifestyle, portraiture and landscape photography honing in on subjects that bring something exciting out of the mundane.