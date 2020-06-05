RYDYR Reminds Everyone That They ‘Matter & Are Important’ With Uplifting Anthem ‘See You Around’

It’s a message that many may need to hear right now. RYDYR has released ‘See You Around,’ a song he tells HollywoodLife is about being ‘confident in who you truly are.’

Though RYDYR tells HollywoodLife that “see you around’ came together two years ago, the track’s message of self-acceptance is a timely one. The song and video, released today (June 5), arrives at the start of PRIDE month, a time when the LGBTQ+ community celebrates how far it has come (while acknowledging there’s still much more work to be done for them to achieve equality.) It’s also a time when the streets are full of outraged protesters demanding justice while affirming how Black Lives Matter. Yet, “see you around” is about being comfortable and happy in your own skin. The video, premiering here on HollywoodLife, sees people of all creeds and color literally shed a white mask, rejecting hegemony to love their own faces.

“We wrote ‘See You Around’ about 2 years ago,” RYDYR tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This song was directly written for my fans who asked me to write about mental health. Our world has been in such a strange place. Society and the pressures of media/social media have made people feel as if they have to act, or look, or be a certain way to fit in. This time is clearly over.”

While many artists have postponed music in light of the nationwide protests, RYDYR tells us that now is the right time to drop this song and video. “I think it’s perfect timing that this song is coming out today. It’s about being confident in who you truly are, whether you’re black, white, Asian, gay, bi, WHATEVER you are. You are beautiful. You matter. You are important.’ I hope I see the true you around is’ what I’m saying in this song. Not the false version of self we all tend to carry once in a while.”

“I’m so excited to see these changes taking place,” he adds. The revolution is here! I hope you all find inspiration in “see you around” and continue to do your part to bring change to our world. It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever witnessed. To the black community — I stand with you. Your lives have always mattered. To the LBGTQ community — happy Pride month. And to everyone – I love you all with all my heart. Thanks for listening.”

Fans have enjoyed RYDYR’s voice for years. While touring across the world in the earlier stages of his music career, Cole picked up the knowledge that would influence the next chapter of his creative career. “The biggest thing I took away is that music is powerful. It unites everyone,” he says in a statement. “It saves lives like medicine. I learned how it can change people. I got a crash course in the industry. I also realized I didn’t need to filter myself; I needed to be authentic.”

After christening himself RYDYR, a respelling of his mother’s maiden name, Cole got to work. Throughout 2018 and 2019, he wrote the songs that would make up his forthcoming 2020 EP. It’s a project that promises to feature “bold and bright pop,” blending genres with “live instrumentation and unfiltered lyrics.” If the rest of the EP is as inspiring as “See You Around,” fans of RYDYR better stick around to see what else he has in store.