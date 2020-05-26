‘Jersey Shore’s JWoww, Snooki & Deena ‘Mortified’ Over Angelina’s Wedding Drama: They ‘Still Feel Horrible’

‘Jersey Shore’ fans are 2 days away from the May 28 episode — A.K.A, Angelina’s November wedding, in which JWoww, Snooki and Deena reportedly roasted her during their bridesmaids speech. We’ve learned that the trio still feels bad about it.

Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding will be the subject of this Thursday’s all new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. If you haven’t followed the firestorm that ensued at her November 20 nuptials — Angelina’s co-stars, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi all served as bridesmaids and apparently roasted the bride in a group speech at the reception. While it’s unclear what was said, guests eventually booed the trio and Angelina stormed out of the New Jersey wedding venue.

“Jenni, Nicole and Deena still feel horrible about what happened at Angelina’s wedding. The girls may watch the episode, but not the bridesmaids speech scene,” a source close to the show told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They’re mortified over the entire thing still and it was a big catalyst as to why Snooki walked away from the show. It kind of put things into perspective of the example she wants to set for her kids,” the insider said, explaining, “They may not be the biggest fans of Angelina’s and have had their ups and downs, but they did learn a lot from the experience and wish they could do the whole thing over.” HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Deena, JWoww and Nicole for comment.

In a new preview for Jersey Shore‘s May 28 episode, Deena, Jenni and Nicole are all called upon to make a speech at Angelina’s reception. But, they’re quickly met with “boos” and other “oohs” from guests, presumably about what the speech entailed. Then, Angelina is seen standing up in tears, saying, “That’s so f–ked up,” followed up Jenni, who says, “Are you kidding me?” Meanwhile, Angelina is seen asking MTV “to get the cameras out of my face,” before a tearful Deena is heard telling her cast-mates that Angelina “is happy her entire f–king crowd booed us!” The preview ends with Deena vowing to “never film with her (meaning, Angelina?) again.”

Buckle up, b*tches! When we return in 2 weeks, the dramer is just getting started #JSFamilyVacation… 👀 pic.twitter.com/JEtl1UAs3j — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 15, 2020

Angelina married Chris Larangeira just before Thanksgiving (2019) at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. In addition to the ladies of Jersey Shore, Angelina’s male co-stars Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were also in attendance.

Following the wedding drama, HollywoodLife learned that Angelina was not on speaking terms with her co-stars. And, things are still rocky between the group.

“It’s been really hard for Angelina even though all of this time has passed since the wedding but she’s looking forward to viewers seeing what happened and her side,” a separate source shared with us on May 24. “She felt robbed that night by her female co-stars. Deena, Nicole & Snooki have all tried reaching out to her, but she has no interest in rebuilding a relationship with any of them,” the insider revealed, noting that Angelina’s “distanced” herself from everyone but Pauly D. “She’s still dealing with the pain from her wedding night and the embarrassment she felt. It was really hard for her. She still wants to do another wedding when the quarantine is lifted.”