Halsey admitted she hurt her ankle after slipping on water on her kitchen floor and tripping over the door of her dishwasher in a new interview.

Halsey, 25, recently had a little mishap in quarantine and it led to her ankle having to go in a brace! The singer sat down for a video interview with the U.K.’s Capital FM on May 26 and opened up about how she fractured her ankle due to a slippery kitchen floor and a dishwasher. “I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher and the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door,” she said in the interview before making a joke about the irony of the incident. “After, you know, 2000 live shows, where I’m jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle in the kitchen at my house.”

Halsey took to social media to reveal that she had to have her ankle put in a brace after the unfortunate situation but on May 25, she showed off a photo of her standing with the brace off and admitted to taking a break from it because it was “itchy”. “I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back,” she wrote in the caption for the pic, which showed her taking a selfie while barefoot in a bikini.

.@Halsey reveals to @CapitalOfficial that she fractured her ankle while loading her dishwasher. pic.twitter.com/xiS39GDsOF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 26, 2020

In addition to showing off her healing ankle, Halsey has been showing off her natural beauty during her days of quarantine. On May 12, she took to Instagram to share multiple makeup-free photos that showed her up close and personal with her adorable freckles. “I’ve been posting a lot of *~spicy*~ bathing suit pics lately so I feel responsible to remind everyone what I ACTUALLY look like,” she captioned the pics.

It’s good to see Halsey making the most of her time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re wishing her a speedy recovery with her ankle and hope to see more amazing pics soon!