Tom Brady Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction When His Trousers Split During Charity Golf Tournament

Tom Brady suffered a wardrobe malfunction after hitting an impressive shot during a charity gold tournament. The NFL legend, and six-time Super Bowl winner, tried his hand at a different sport as he played in The Match: Champions for Charity golf tournament to raise money for COVID-19 efforts on May 24. After holing a 110-yard shot from the fairway, the 42-year-old bent down to collect his ball and caused a massive tear in the rear of his trousers. Tom donned a set of waterproof pants for the rest of the competition in order to cover up the split.

Another NFL icon, Peyton Manning, 44, also participated in the tournament. Although he’s retired, Peyton has kept a light hearted feud going with Tom. Ahead of the competition, Peyton was already thinking of ways to throw his rival off his game. “It’s hard to get to [Tom], to be honest,” Peyton said in a video, going on to suggest NFL stars who have been a thorn in Tom’s side over the years.

“You bring Eli [Manning] — could do that. Bring Nick Foles, maybe,” Peyton went on, referencing his younger brother and the Chicago Bears’ star quarterback. Notably, Nick and Eli are the only two quarterbacks to beat Tom in the Super Bowl: Tom’s team, the New England Patriots, lost to Nick’s Philadelphia Eagles back in 2014, while Eli and the New York Giants claimed a victory over the Patriots back in 2008.

Tom Brady: 1-for-1 when hitting from the fairway while also splitting his pants during a match for charity in his amateur golf career. pic.twitter.com/bzXGMkAiZP — Barstool Sabermetrics (@sabermetrics) May 24, 2020

Tom and Peyton had one of the most legendary rivalries in the NFL, spanning 15 seasons until Peyton’s 2016 retirement. The pair are considered two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, and faced off many times over the years.

The entire thing was in good fun, as the duo played alongside golf pros Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on Florida’s scenic Medalist Golf Club. Peyton was partnered with Tiger, while Tom played alongside Phil, as the foursome faced off in the legendary match which raised $10 million for COVID relief.