How Lisa Vanderpump Feels About Lisa Rinna’s Latest Diss & Why She ‘Cannot Stand’ Her

Lisa Rinna threw shade at her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star Lisa Vanderpump, but the OG housewife wasn’t surprised at all by the diss.

Lisa Rinna, 56, totally dissed former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, 59, but the OG housewife “isn’t surprised” at all. A source close to the Bravo reality icons spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about the shady exchange. “Lisa Vanderpump was not at all surprised to see Lisa Rinna diss her on social media. She expects nothing less than an opportunity for Rinna to take a dig at her. The two women cannot stand one another. Even if they were in the same room, they’d ignore the other,” the source told us.

The drama began when co-star Kyle Richards , 51, took to Twitter on May 20, as the latest episode of RHOBH aired, and wrote, “Trying to think of one time anyone defended me. Like maybe now would be a good time [Lisa] Rinna #rhobh.” One fan was quick to respond, “Errr you did have a very good friend @LisaVanderpump but when she was mourning and going through a difficult time you all turned on her like a pack of wolves…….,” to which Lisa Vanderpump replied, “True dat.” Lisa Rinna then threw major shade as she responded to the whole exchange. “Someone misses being on a hit TV show,” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji at the end.

The source told HL that Lisa Vanderpump was yet to decide whether she would even hit back at her former friend. “Vanderpump hasn’t decided yet if she will respond to Rinna, but she’s leaning more towards letting it die now than replying,” they told us. “She definitely has thought about it though. Rinna gets under her skin more than any of the other ladies even if she doesn’t want to admit it.”

Kyle took to Twitter on May 20, as the latest episode of the Bravo reality series aired, writing “Trying to think of one time anyone defended me. Like maybe now would be a good time [Lisa] Rinna #rhobh.” “Errr you did have a very good friend @LisaVanderpump but when she was mourning and going through a difficult time you all turned on her like a pack of wolves…….,” the fan commented, to which Lisa replied, “True dat.” “Someone misses being on a hit TV show,” Rinna said adding a laughing emoji at the end.

Fans of the franchise will remember that the pair had a massive falling out back in 2018 over a puppy adoption. Lisa then announced that she was leaving RHOBH in June 2019 after nine seasons. The former friends have run into each other on occasion while out-and-about, but Lisa has since said the friendship was “finished”.