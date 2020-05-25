How Lisa Vanderpump Feels About Lisa Rinna’s Latest Diss & Why She ‘Cannot Stand’ Her
Lisa Rinna threw shade at her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star Lisa Vanderpump, but the OG housewife wasn’t surprised at all by the diss.
Lisa Rinna, 56, totally dissed former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, 59, but the OG housewife “isn’t surprised” at all. A source close to the Bravo reality icons spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about the shady exchange. “Lisa Vanderpump was not at all surprised to see Lisa Rinna diss her on social media. She expects nothing less than an opportunity for Rinna to take a dig at her. The two women cannot stand one another. Even if they were in the same room, they’d ignore the other,” the source told us.
Fans of the franchise will remember that the pair had a massive falling out back in 2018 over a puppy adoption. Lisa then announced that she was leaving RHOBH in June 2019 after nine seasons. The former friends have run into each other on occasion while out-and-about, but Lisa has since said the friendship was “finished”.