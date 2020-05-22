Listen
Hollywood Life

Quavo ‘Finally’ Graduates From High School & Celebrates By Dropping A New Song: ‘We Lit’ — Pics

Quavo performing on the catwalk PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2019
American rapper Quavo speaks ahead of Game 2 of a best-of-five National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals, in Atlanta NLDS Cardinals Braves Baseball, Atlanta, USA - 04 Oct 2019
Migos - Quavo 'Day N Vegas' music festival, Day 2, Las Vegas, USA - 02 Nov 2019
Quavo Prada show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week Men's, Italy - 12 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Evening Writer

Quavo just joined the ‘high school class of quarantine 2020.’ In honor of the occasion, Migos dropped a celebratory collab with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, called ‘Need It’!

Before Quavo was a chart-topping rapper, he was a star high school football quarterback. The 29-year-old Migos member (real name Quavious Marshall) ultimately chose his music dreams over academics, but he can now celebrate being both a Grammy-nominated hip hop artist and high school graduate! On May 21, Quavo revealed he earned his high school diploma and shared a set of high school graduation photos on Instagram [SEE HERE]. “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020,” Quavo announced under the photos, which showed him rocking a traditional blue gown and cap. It sounds like Quavo now wants to get his bachelor’s degree next, because he added, “We Lit [fire emoji] Now What College Should I Go To?”

To celebrate the special occasion, Quavo and the rest of Migos — Offset and Takeoff — dropped a new “smash” later that night: “Need It” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. It was the perfect hype anthem to celebrate such an occasion! Quarantine hasn’t been slowing Migos’ new music rollout; the rap trio has released two other tracks, “Racks 2 Skinny” and “Taco Tuesday,” this past May. All these songs will be featured on the group’s long-awaited fourth album, Culture III.

Fans celebrated right alongside Quavo (well, through their screens), including Tory Lanez! @QuavoStuntin can’t believe u finished high school … I wish I would have got passed 10th grade,” the rapper tweeted. Even more stars chimed in under Quavo’s Instagram post, like Lil Yachty who wrote, “Happy for u bro congrats,” and Normani, who left a string of praise hands emojis.

It appears that Quavo earned his diploma from the same institution he attended before he became a music sensation: Berkmar High School in Lilburn, Georgia, which he attended with his cousin Offset (then known as Kiari Kendrell Cephus). “BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY,” Quavo added in his graduation post’s caption.