‘Labor Of Love’s Kristy Katzmann: Kristin Davis Was The ‘Perfect BFF’ On Her Journey To Start A Family

Kristy Katzmann is ready to find love and start a family. HL spoke with the woman at the center of ‘Labor of Love’ about what she’s looking for in a man, working with Kristin Davis, and more.

Kristy Katzmann is on a mission to motherhood in Labor of Love. The all-new dating show premieres May 21 on FOX. Kristy is a 41-year old smart, successful, and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all. However, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but she hasn’t met the father of her children just yet. That’s where Labor of Love comes in. The show will match Kristy with 15 sexy, like-minded men who are ready for the next chapter.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Kristy about why she decided to do the show and her journey to motherhood so far. She revealed what she’s looking for in a potential husband and father to her children. Kristy gushed over host Kristin Davis, who supported her every step of the way. Read our full Q&A below.

Why did you want to do a show like this?

Kristy Katzmann: Truthfully, the show really is my story. So in my mind, how could I not say yes? The show came across my plate pretty perfectly. I had just turned 40. I had just gotten out of a relationship. I really was trying to navigate dating, knowing that I still wanted to have a family. I think in the recent years leading up to that I had really gotten to the point where I was starting to pursue motherhood on my own, but I still was really holding out hope that I could find the right partner to have that experience with. So I think in this case, timing truly is everything. I really feel like this is not only my journey, but it’s really the journey of a lot of women out there today. I think that is really the big reason that I was really willing to be so open about this and be vulnerable. I really want women to go out there and make their own dream come true. I think that’s what this show is really about at the end of the day.

Did you have any reservations opening up about this journey?

Kristy Katzmann: I would say yes and no to that, I think. I’m not someone who is afraid to take chances. I think this always did feel like my story. I really believe in fate and destiny and playing the cards you’ve been dealt with, and I really just knew I was going to do it if I got the chance. That being said, it is a really sensitive topic, and I know, to a certain degree, it will be controversial. But I think, no really big changes happen without taking a little bit of heat. I think that’s one of the things that I hope is the outcome of this. Besides my personal journey, this show will really kind of rock the status quo for women, and I hope it really opens up more opportunities for all women, regardless of their circumstances.

The show features potential suitors who are hoping to form a relationship with you and start a family. What were you looking for in a man and a potential father to your children?

Kristy Katzmann: I think this is such a relevant question because, for me, those two worlds have merged. It’s dating and at the forefront of my mind is: do I see this man as a future father to my children? It’s really interesting. It has kind of changed how I filter things. For me, I know I want a hands-on dad, who’s accomplished, secure, giving, and who is really ready to step up and be an equal partner. I think that is the primary filter that I use in making decisions.

This is not your typical dating show. What kinds of challenges, especially for the men, will this show have as they try to prove that they are husband and father material?

Kristy Katzmann: I don’t think that men knew what they were getting into. They knew they were signing up for something that was so much bigger than just a dating show, but we put these men through the wringer. Day one there’s an opening cocktail reception, and I meet the men for the first time. The mobile sperm unit pulls up, and they all have to go through a sperm analysis. I think in that moment, I was kind of dying inside because I thought half of these guys are just going to leave. There’s no way they’re going to do this, but they all did. I think that is really consistent with what you’ll see with the men throughout this journey. They really impressed me every week. We put them through these challenges to really test them for qualities that I was looking for, and it was a great way to get to know them and see who really would be a great match.

I was looking at the men and noticed that they’re all in their 30s and even some in their 40s. I know that a lot of dating shows, especially The Bachelorette, has gotten heat for having younger men for an older woman. Was having the majority of men around your age something that was important to you?

Kristy Katzmann: Yes, it was. I think the most important thing for me was that these men were really there for the right reason, that they wanted the same thing that I did. I needed it to be known that this was not just about dating and romance. I wanted all those things, but at the end of the day, it was about something so much bigger. It was about starting a family. So it was actually amazing to have the men kind of sorted out for me in that way. I got to start this journey knowing that these men were in that place. I think it’s going to be inspiring to people to see that there are a lot of amazing men out there of this age that are looking for the same in a woman and having trouble themselves. I think there will be a lot of surprises in the men’s journey throughout this whole process. I think it’s actually really positive and really uplifting.

The host of the show is Kristin Davis. What was it like going on this journey with her?

Kristy Katzmann: I mean, it was total dream come true. Kristin is such an amazing role model for women. I really love her, and I think she really is the perfect BFF in this process. But it was so funny. I was definitely starstruck because I’m a huge Sex and the City fan, and Charlotte was always my girl. I’m so grateful that I got to have her by my side.

Are you happy that you went on this journey and took this risk?

Kristy Katzmann: One hundred percent. I feel so confident with how everything worked out, and it worked out exactly how it was meant to. I think the biggest thing for me is I kept my heart and my mind open throughout the whole process. I really went all-in. I did not hold back, so I think everything has worked out so much better than I ever dreamed possible.

Is there anything you would tell your former self before you started this journey?

Kristy Katzmann: I would say that you cannot hold back in a process like this if you really want a great outcome. Stay true to yourself and really put yourself out there. You need to really understand that it’s up to each and every one of us to make our dreams come true. You have to keep going, you have to keep putting yourself out there. Don’t ever let anyone else write your story for you.