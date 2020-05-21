‘Find Love Live’ Sneak Peek: A Young Woman Searching For Love Admits She’s ‘A Lot To Handle’

Jessy Peralta is looking for a new man in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Find Love Live.’ She explains what she’s looking for in a man and her past dating life.

Find Love Live will air its final episode of the season on May 24. In the episode, the gorgeous Jessy Peralta will be searching for love virtually. “I think im a lot to handle, but that means there’s more of me to love because I have a big personality, and when I love someone I love them hard,” Jessy says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “I think no two days are alike when you’re dating me. There’s something always like spontaneous and fun going on.”

Jessy admits that she’s been single for a little over 2 years and says it’s “terrible.” She reveals that the last 2 guys that she dated were ex-criminals, and she didn’t know that they were at first. Jessy knows what she wants in a guy. “I’m looking for a man who is determined, who is driven, who is goal-oriented, that has dreams and wants me to help them, support them, and accomplish them and vice versa,” she says. Jessy is also a package deal. “You have to like my dog for us to work out,” she admits.

TLC premiered Find Love Live on May 10. The groundbreaking relationship format, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, helps singles find love from the comfort and safety of their couch. During Find Love Live, America is invited to call in and log on immediately to try to win the hearts of the featured single onscreen, or weigh in and cheer on via social media. The show will also show a sneak peek inside the virtual first encounters of the resulting pairs.

Will Jessy find love? You will have to tune in to find out! Find Love Live will air at 11 p.m. on TLC.