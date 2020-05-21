All Of The Best MDW Sales You Need To Shop For This Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner & not only does it mark the official start of summer, but it also marks a three day weekend full of amazing sales & we rounded up all of the best deals you need to know about!
The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! Memorial Day Weekend is here and in honor of the kickoff to summer, we rounded up all of the best sales running all weekend long. From fashion to beauty, the deals are absolutely insane and you can see them all when you click through our list, below!
Bliss
The clean skincare brand will be offering 20% off sitewide on blissworld.com from 5/20-5/25. Use code HELLOSUMMER to get summer ready with spa-powered products.
Clarisonic
Clarisonic.com: from 5/21 – 5/25 Mia Smart devices and Mia Smart sets will be 30% off
Sephora.com: from 5/21 – 5/25 Mia Smart devices will be 30% off
Fekkai
Fekkai will be offering a gift with purchase between 5/21 – 5/25. The gift with purchase will be a 3-piece travel size set of Brilliant Gloss on all orders over $80. Memorial Day Weekend is the last weekend to receive free shipping.
IT Cosmetics Your Summer Skin Fix Promo
Shop IT’s complexion problem-solvers to address summer skin issues like oily skin, breakouts, dryness and dark spots. Save your skin this summer with the below deals:
IT Cosmetics.com: from 5/18-5/31 ITC will be offering 25% off sitewide
ITCosmetics.com: MDW One Day Only (5/25): get a free Keep it Cool Makeup Bag with any $75+ purchase
ITCosmetics.com: from 5/18-5/31 get a free Lash Blowout mascara with any $60+ purchase
Kérastase
In celebration of Memorial Day, Kérastase Paris will be offering the following gifts with purchase:
Spend $85 – Receive mini Genesis Bain and Travel Size Extentioniste Thermique
Spend $100 – Receive mini Genesis Bain & Fondant and Travel Size Extentioniste Thermique
Spend $125 – Receive mini Genesis Bain & Fondant, Travel Size Extentioniste Thermique & L’incroyable and Soleil Pouch (GWP)
LANO
Lano will be offering 40% off Lanolips Hydrating Lip Luminisers. This lip softening formula treats dry lips with hydrating lanolin and pomegranate and adds sparkle without stickiness and dryness. Available in two melt-onto-the-lip shades: Beach Pop (a sheer wash of sunkissed pink shimmer) and Desert Glow (a glowy deep shimmer). $13.50, Available at Ulta/Ulta.com
Homedics
HoMedics will be offering 20% off sitewide on Homedics.com from 5/19-5/25. The sale will exclude UV products. HoMedics is about creating a healthy home environment that helps you relax your body, de-stress, and simplify your life. They are widely recognized for their premium home massage tools and have a full line of in-home wellness innovations that are designed to promote your well-being, including: Air Filters, humidifiers, sleep aids, fitness monitors, at-home spa essentials and more.
Nails.INC
The ‘Flower Power’ sheet mask will be available as a gift with purchase with orders over $30 from 5/22-5/25. The mask helps to restore skin to its glowing glory. It’s enriched with Botanical Flower Extracts & Vitamin E to help provide antioxidant protection and intense hydration, and also contains Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen & Cucumber Extract for plumped, smoothed, and refreshed skin. $6, Available at NailsInc.com
Rodial
Rodial will be offering 25% off sitewide on Rodial.co.uk from 5/22 to 5/26. Use code MEMORIAL25.
ASOS
GET 25% OFF EVERYTHING FOR MEMORIAL DAY!*
With code: MEMORIAL2020
Bevara Skin
Bevara Skin is a progressive and modern skincare brand offering calming solutions designed to preserve youthful and natural skin. Their products are formulated with high quality, eco-friendly, botanical ingredients that are rich in anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, vitamins, and collagen in addition to Broad Spectrum CBD. Bevara Skin is Vegan, Sulfate Free, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free and Cruelty Free.
May 18 – May 25
30% off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL30 at checkout
Free shipping
C’est Moi
All C’est Moi products are clean, gentle, effective, Vegan, Cruelty Free, Hypo-Allergenic, Dermatologist Tested, made with natural & organic ingredients and do not contain any Synthetic Fragrances, Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Silicone or Dyes.
May 21 – May 25
20% off sitewide + free shipping
Use code SUMMERTIME at checkout
For orders over $35, free gift of Deluxe Purifying Charcoal Mask
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever is the go-to brand for on-trend jewelry pieces inspired by celebrity favorites and coveted high-end designers.
May 23 – May 25
20% off sitewide with code MWKND20 at checkout
Colgate
The Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening is now on sale for Memorial Day! Instead of the original retail price of $185, the kit will retail for $129 (30% off) on Amazon.com. The whitening kit is clinically proven to whiten your teeth by six shades in ten days and the treatment lasts for three months.
The Better Skin Co.
The Better Skin Co. focuses on clean, multi-tasking formulations that mix natural and organic ingredients boosted with a bit of science. All of The Better Skin Co. products are Vegan, Paraben Free, Cruelty Free, Gluten Free and made in the USA.
May 18 – May 27
20% off site wide
Free gift on orders over $100
No code necessary
florence by mills
May 21: Moisture Day, Mist/Moisturizer – 25%
May 22: Pop of Color: Cheek/Gloss – 25%
May 23: Treatment Day: Eye Balm/Lip Oil – 25%
May 24: Eye Spy: Mascara/Brow – 25%
May 25: Best Of: Eye Gels/Mask – 20%
IMAGE Skincare
May 20 – May 26: Friends & Family Discount 25% off on imageskincare.com
Molton Brown
Offer: 20% OFF Everything. No promo code needed.
Date: Thursday, May 21 – Monday, May 25 (5 days)
Sara Happ
25% Off Sitewide with Code ‘SAVE25’
Start Date: Today, May 21st
End Date: May 25th at 11:59pm PST
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty
25% off on Skin Store + Look Fantasic with additional 5% off via code offer shared via Instagram Live on Look Fantastic IG on May 21st
Now through May 26, 2020
25% off on KevynAucoinBeauty.com’s Brave Beauty Sale with purchase of $75+
Now through May 25
EVE LOM
25% off on Skin Store + Look Fantastic
Now through May 26
Whal Myung
20% off sitewide sale for 72 hours with a Mini Trio Kit free with all purchases until May 31st
Promotion Code: MEMORIAL
May 23 – May 25
RéVive Skincare
Limited edition Sun Protection Duos featuring an essential SPF daycream and Soleil Superiéur
Now through August 30, 2020
Exclusive 4-piece Gift w/cosmetics pouch with your purchase of $350+
Now through May 31
boscia
30% off entire purchase
Valid Dates: May 22 – May 25
Promotion Code: WMEMORIAL20
CODE8
30% off entire purchase
Valid Dates: May 22 – May 29
Lavido Skincare
Spend $50 get 20% off
Spend $100 get 25% off
Spend $200 get 30% off
Valid Dates: May 22 – May 25
GoodJanes
20% off entire purchase with code, MemorialDaySale2020
Dates: May 15-29
DERMAdoctor
20% off all products with code, SUMMER
Dates: May 15 – 25
RevitaLash
10% off $75 with code, MDAY10
15% off $100 with code, MDAY15
20% off $175 with code, MDAY20
Dates: May 20 – 25
Masqueology
25% off sitewide, no code needed
Dates: May 22-25
Karisma Skincare
MDW Bundle – Ultimate Face Oil + Face Polish bundled for $150 a $200 value!
Dates: May 22-25
Fulton & Roark
40% off for all military personnel
Dates: May 22-25