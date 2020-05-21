All Of The Best MDW Sales You Need To Shop For This Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner & not only does it mark the official start of summer, but it also marks a three day weekend full of amazing sales & we rounded up all of the best deals you need to know about!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! Memorial Day Weekend is here and in honor of the kickoff to summer, we rounded up all of the best sales running all weekend long. From fashion to beauty, the deals are absolutely insane and you can see them all when you click through our list, below!

Bliss

The clean skincare brand will be offering 20% off sitewide on blissworld.com from 5/20-5/25. Use code HELLOSUMMER to get summer ready with spa-powered products.

Clarisonic

Clarisonic.com: from 5/21 – 5/25 Mia Smart devices and Mia Smart sets will be 30% off

Sephora.com: from 5/21 – 5/25 Mia Smart devices will be 30% off

Fekkai

Fekkai will be offering a gift with purchase between 5/21 – 5/25. The gift with purchase will be a 3-piece travel size set of Brilliant Gloss on all orders over $80. Memorial Day Weekend is the last weekend to receive free shipping.

IT Cosmetics Your Summer Skin Fix Promo

Shop IT’s complexion problem-solvers to address summer skin issues like oily skin, breakouts, dryness and dark spots. Save your skin this summer with the below deals:

IT Cosmetics.com: from 5/18-5/31 ITC will be offering 25% off sitewide

ITCosmetics.com: MDW One Day Only (5/25): get a free Keep it Cool Makeup Bag with any $75+ purchase

ITCosmetics.com: from 5/18-5/31 get a free Lash Blowout mascara with any $60+ purchase

Kérastase

In celebration of Memorial Day, Kérastase Paris will be offering the following gifts with purchase:

Spend $85 – Receive mini Genesis Bain and Travel Size Extentioniste Thermique

Spend $100 – Receive mini Genesis Bain & Fondant and Travel Size Extentioniste Thermique

Spend $125 – Receive mini Genesis Bain & Fondant, Travel Size Extentioniste Thermique & L’incroyable and Soleil Pouch (GWP)

LANO

Lano will be offering 40% off Lanolips Hydrating Lip Luminisers. This lip softening formula treats dry lips with hydrating lanolin and pomegranate and adds sparkle without stickiness and dryness. Available in two melt-onto-the-lip shades: Beach Pop (a sheer wash of sunkissed pink shimmer) and Desert Glow (a glowy deep shimmer). $13.50, Available at Ulta/Ulta.com

Homedics

HoMedics will be offering 20% off sitewide on Homedics.com from 5/19-5/25. The sale will exclude UV products. HoMedics is about creating a healthy home environment that helps you relax your body, de-stress, and simplify your life. They are widely recognized for their premium home massage tools and have a full line of in-home wellness innovations that are designed to promote your well-being, including: Air Filters, humidifiers, sleep aids, fitness monitors, at-home spa essentials and more.

Nails.INC

The ‘Flower Power’ sheet mask will be available as a gift with purchase with orders over $30 from 5/22-5/25. The mask helps to restore skin to its glowing glory. It’s enriched with Botanical Flower Extracts & Vitamin E to help provide antioxidant protection and intense hydration, and also contains Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen & Cucumber Extract for plumped, smoothed, and refreshed skin. $6, Available at NailsInc.com

Rodial

Rodial will be offering 25% off sitewide on Rodial.co.uk from 5/22 to 5/26. Use code MEMORIAL25.

ASOS

GET 25% OFF EVERYTHING FOR MEMORIAL DAY!*

With code: MEMORIAL2020

Bevara Skin

Bevara Skin is a progressive and modern skincare brand offering calming solutions designed to preserve youthful and natural skin. Their products are formulated with high quality, eco-friendly, botanical ingredients that are rich in anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, vitamins, and collagen in addition to Broad Spectrum CBD. Bevara Skin is Vegan, Sulfate Free, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free and Cruelty Free.

May 18 – May 25

30% off sitewide with promo code MEMORIAL30 at checkout

Free shipping

C’est Moi

All C’est Moi products are clean, gentle, effective, Vegan, Cruelty Free, Hypo-Allergenic, Dermatologist Tested, made with natural & organic ingredients and do not contain any Synthetic Fragrances, Parabens, Phthalates, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Silicone or Dyes.

May 21 – May 25

20% off sitewide + free shipping

Use code SUMMERTIME at checkout

For orders over $35, free gift of Deluxe Purifying Charcoal Mask

Sterling Forever

Sterling Forever is the go-to brand for on-trend jewelry pieces inspired by celebrity favorites and coveted high-end designers.

May 23 – May 25

20% off sitewide with code MWKND20 at checkout

Colgate

The Colgate Optic White Advanced LED Whitening is now on sale for Memorial Day! Instead of the original retail price of $185, the kit will retail for $129 (30% off) on Amazon.com. The whitening kit is clinically proven to whiten your teeth by six shades in ten days and the treatment lasts for three months.

The Better Skin Co.

The Better Skin Co. focuses on clean, multi-tasking formulations that mix natural and organic ingredients boosted with a bit of science. All of The Better Skin Co. products are Vegan, Paraben Free, Cruelty Free, Gluten Free and made in the USA.

May 18 – May 27

20% off site wide

Free gift on orders over $100

No code necessary

florence by mills

May 21: Moisture Day, Mist/Moisturizer – 25%

May 22: Pop of Color: Cheek/Gloss – 25%

May 23: Treatment Day: Eye Balm/Lip Oil – 25%

May 24: Eye Spy: Mascara/Brow – 25%

May 25: Best Of: Eye Gels/Mask – 20%

IMAGE Skincare

May 20 – May 26: Friends & Family Discount 25% off on imageskincare.com

Molton Brown

Offer: 20% OFF Everything. No promo code needed.

Date: Thursday, May 21 – Monday, May 25 (5 days)

Sara Happ

25% Off Sitewide with Code ‘SAVE25’

Start Date: Today, May 21st

End Date: May 25th at 11:59pm PST

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty

25% off on Skin Store + Look Fantasic with additional 5% off via code offer shared via Instagram Live on Look Fantastic IG on May 21st

Now through May 26, 2020

25% off on KevynAucoinBeauty.com’s Brave Beauty Sale with purchase of $75+

Now through May 25

EVE LOM

25% off on Skin Store + Look Fantastic

Now through May 26

Whal Myung

20% off sitewide sale for 72 hours with a Mini Trio Kit free with all purchases until May 31st

Promotion Code: MEMORIAL

May 23 – May 25

RéVive Skincare

Limited edition Sun Protection Duos featuring an essential SPF daycream and Soleil Superiéur

Now through August 30, 2020

Exclusive 4-piece Gift w/cosmetics pouch with your purchase of $350+

Now through May 31

boscia

30% off entire purchase

Valid Dates: May 22 – May 25

Promotion Code: WMEMORIAL20

CODE8

30% off entire purchase

Valid Dates: May 22 – May 29

Lavido Skincare

Spend $50 get 20% off

Spend $100 get 25% off

Spend $200 get 30% off

Valid Dates: May 22 – May 25

GoodJanes

20% off entire purchase with code, MemorialDaySale2020

Dates: May 15-29

DERMAdoctor

20% off all products with code, SUMMER

Dates: May 15 – 25

RevitaLash

10% off $75 with code, MDAY10

15% off $100 with code, MDAY15

20% off $175 with code, MDAY20

Dates: May 20 – 25

Masqueology

25% off sitewide, no code needed

Dates: May 22-25

Karisma Skincare

MDW Bundle – Ultimate Face Oil + Face Polish bundled for $150 a $200 value!

Dates: May 22-25

Fulton & Roark

40% off for all military personnel

Dates: May 22-25