35+ Memorial Day Cocktails To Celebrate Summer Kick Off Safely At Home

It’s a MDW we’ll never forget! We rounded up some delicious cocktails for you to make safely at home to kick off summer this weekend.

Captain Morgan Frozen Crewdriver

6 oz. Captain Morgan Orange Vanilla Twist

8 oz. Orange Juice

16 oz. Ice

Orange for garnish

Blend Captain Morgan Orange Vanilla Twist, orange juice and ice in a blender. Pour into five tumblers and garnish with a slice of orange.

Ketel One Botanical Spritz

1.5 oz Ketel One Botanical

3 oz Club Soda

Garnish of Fresh Fruit or Herbs

Choose your choice of Ketel One Botanical varietal (Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, Grapefruit & Rose). Combine with soda in a stemmed wine glass over ice. Garnish with your choice of fresh fruit or herbs.

Spicy Summer BABE

1.5 ounces blanco tequila

1 250ml can of BABE Rosé with bubbles

1.5 ounces lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1 small watermelon

1 Jalapeño Pepper

Fresh mint, to garnish (optional)

Roses, to garnish (optional)

Combine tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup in a shaker. Cut two 1-inch cubes of watermelon and one circular slice of jalapeno pepper and add to the shaker. (If you want it less spicy, omit the seeds of the pepper). Muddle until thoroughly blended. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds. Double strain into a wine glass over a large ice cube. Fill glass to the top with BABE Rosé with bubbles and garnish with mint, rose and jalapeno.

Sunset Vibes from SHOREbar Santa Monica

Maker’s Mark Bourbon

Amaro Montenegro

Spiced Pineapple

Lemon

Agnostura Bitters

Citrus Breeze

2 oz The Botanist Gin

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz Elderflower Liqueur

3 oz Tonic

Add all ingredients into a highball glass then stir with a mixing spoon. Garnish with grapefruit wheel.

Cointreau Cucumber Basil Fizz

2 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 Slices of Fresh Cucumber

4 Basil Leaves

2 oz Soda Water

Combine all ingredients apart from soda water in a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled wine glass. Top off with soda water.

Beach Bound created by Mixologist Amanda Olig

1 3/4 oz Baileys Almande

1 oz Vanilla Vodka

3/4 oz Honey

3 inch Slice of Banana

1 cup Ice

Banana Slices for Garnish

Combine Baileys Almande, Vanilla Vodka, honey, banana, and ice into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour content into chilled footed glass. Garnish with banana slices.

Spicy Lady, created by Frida Cantina, Beverly Hills, CA

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey

3/4 oz lime juice

1/2 oz blood orange

1/2 oz agave

1 slice of jalepeño muddled

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake well, strain over fresh ice. Serve in a rocks glass with a half rim of special chipotle sea salt, garnish with blood orange segment.

The Milo-Bu by SHOREbar Santa Monica

Casamigos Mezcal

Dimmi Liqueur

Watermelon

Basil

Agave

Lime

Brandy Smash

2 oz. Argonaut Speculator Brandy

½ oz. Simple Syrup

½ lemon cut into quarters

4-6 mint leaves

Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker, and muddle together to incorporate flavors. Add ice and shake until cold. Strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass, and garnish with a bouquet of fresh mint and lemon wheel (seasonal fruit can also be added if desired).

Summer Watermelon Spritzer

2oz CÎROC Summer Watermelon

6oz Soda Water

Glass: Highball

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Large watermelon slice, a sprig of mint, and lime wheel

Optional: Splash of fresh watermelon juice

Add CÎROC Summer Watermelon and soda water into highball glass filled with ice. Gently stir, place large watermelon slice into the glass and garnish top with sprig of mint and lime wheel.

Pomegranate LQD Margarita by El Compadre

5 oz. of the LQD Limeade

2.5 oz Casamigos Reposado

.75 or 1 oz Cointreau

2oz simple syrup

2oz of Goya Passion Fruit Purée

Pour in a shaker with Ice; shake well. Pour over ice and serve!

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

2 ounces Corralejo Silver Tequila

4 slices of cucumber

2 slices of jalapeno

¾ ounce agave syrup

1 ounce lime juice

Rim your glass with salt. Add cucumber and jalapeno to the shaker and gently muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients to the shaker. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a low-ball glass. Garnish & Enjoy!

Bev Frosè

3 cans of Bev Rose

3 oz of grapefruit juice

2 cups of chopped & hulled strawberries

1 ounce of simple syrup (optional)

Ice

In a blender, combine Bev, simple syrup, grapefruit and strawberries. Blend until mixture has a smooth and icy consistency. If too watery, add more ice. Cheers!

Summerthyme BABE

1 ½ ounces gin

1 250ml can of BABE Grigio with bubbles

1 ounce banana liqueur

2 ounces pineapple juice

Fresh thyme, to garnish

Pineapple slice, to garnish (optional)

Pineapple fronds, to garnish (optional)

Combine gin, banana liqueur, and pineapple juice in a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously for at least 30 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. Fill glass to the top with BABE Grigio with bubbles and garnish with thyme, pineapple and pineapple fronds.

Blueberry Fields Forever

2 oz The Botanist Gin

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

¼ cup Fresh Blueberries

2 oz Tonic Water

Add The Botanist Gin, fresh lime juice and fresh muddle blueberries into a shaker. Gently muddle. Add ice and shake. Fine strain over ice into a Highball glass and top with tonic water. Garnish with fresh mint and blueberries.

NOLET’S Signature Gin + Soda

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

4 oz. Club Soda, Seltzer or Sparkling Mineral Water

Lemon Peel

Pour NOLET’S Silver Gin into an ice-filled Copa Balloon glass and top with Soda. Stir well. Express oil then garnish with a swath of lemon peel.

Tropica Deja Brew

1.5 oz Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee

.75 oz Spiced Rum

.50 oz Pineapple Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

.25 oz Lime Juice

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and fill with ice. Shake for 6 seconds and double strain into a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with 2 pineapple fronds.

Campari-Soda

Mix 2 parts Campari and 1 part Soda Water

Stir and pour over ice

Garnish with Orange

New York Sour

2 parts Wild Turkey Bourbon

¾ oz. simple syrup

¾ oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 egg white

Red wine of your choice

Add all ingredients to shaker and shake without ice to emulsify. Then add ice and shake again. Strain over ice into rocks glass and top with red wine floater. Recommended with Wild Turkey Bourbon or Wild Turkey 101.

PATRÓN Electric Coconut

2 oz. PATRÓN Silver

1 oz. Coconut Water

.75 oz. Pineapple Juice

.5 oz Lemon Juice

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Angostura Bitters for garnish

Pineapple leaf for garnish

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well with ice. Strain over crushed ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a dash of bitters and a pineapple leaf.

The Macallan Speyside Sipper

1 ½ oz The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old

½ oz Membrillo

¼ Lime

3 oz Sprite’s Delight Tea

1 grapefruit

Dissolve ½ oz Membrillo into Sprite’s Delight Tea. Add 1 oz Fresh grapefruit and .25 oz lime. Serve tallover ice in a highball glass. Garnish with membrillo slice.

Rosé Clover

2 oz. Svedka Rosé vodka

3/4 oz. Lillet Rosé

3/4 oz. Lemon juice

3/4 oz. Simple syrup

4 Raspberries

2 dashes Orange bitters

Add all ingredients to a mixing tin and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a triangular lemon twist and two skewered raspberries.

Seagram’s Sweet Tea Arnold Palmer

2 ounces of Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka

4 ounces of Lemonade

Garnish with Mint and Lemons

Combine Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka and Lemonade over ice in a highball glass. Stir then garnish with mint and lemon.

Strawberry Basil Paloma

2 ounces Los Arangos Reposado Tequila

1 ounce grapefruit juice

½ ounce agave syrup

2 chopped strawberries

5 basil leaves

Soda to top

Smoked sea salt for rim

Rim your glass with smoked sea salt. Combine all ingredients except soda in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a hi-ball glass over fresh ice. Top with soda. Garnish & Enjoy!

Peach Blossum Courtesy of Rich Colli @ Butcher Bar, Philadelphia, PA

1.5 oz Crystal Head Vodka

.75 oz peach purée

.5 oz lime

.5 oz Combier Peach

.5 oz Orange Juice

Pineapple Vacation

2 ounces Zaya Rum

¾ ounce of lime juice

½ ounce of coconut simple syrup

½ ounce of pineapple juice

Add all ingredients into shaker. Shake then strain into coupe glass. Garnish and Enjoy.

The Queen’s Favourite

2 oz Lillet Rosé

1.5 oz Cremant or any Champagne method sparkling wine

.5 oz lemon juice

Add chilled ingredients to a coupe

Top with a splash of soda water or seltzer

Garnish with mint and raspberries and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Porch Swing

1 1/2 OZ. Straight Bourbon Whiskey

3/4 OZ. Lemon Juice

1/2 OZ. Honey

6 OZ. Peach Tea

Combine ingredients into a tall glass and stir. Garnish with a slice of peach or lemon wheel.

Jet Setter Courtesy of Distilled, NYC

1.5oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.5oz giffard caribbean pineapple

.75oz aperol

.75oz lime

.25oz strawberry syrup

Shake, strain, up.

Cutwater Vodka Sodas: Available in all-natural Grapefruit, Lime or Cucumber flavors. Each is 5% ABV and completely free of sugar or carbs for a suggested retail price of$9.99 per 4-pack.

Penichillin created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro

1.25 oz Oban 14 Year Old

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Ginger/Honey syrup

2 Scoops of Crushed Ice

Candied Ginger for garnish

Combine Oban 14 Year Old, crushed ice, fresh lemon juice, and ginger-honey syrup into a blender. Blend until smooth. Pour blender contents into a Rocks glass. Garnish with candied ginger.

Cilantro Paloma created by Mixologist Eric Ribeiro

1 1/2 oz. Tequila Don Julio Reposado

1 1/2 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1/2 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1/4 oz. Agave Syrup

10 Cilantro Leaves

Back Lava Salt

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a Highball glass rimmed with black lava salt over fresh ice. Garnish with cilantro.

Tanqueray Tom Collins

1.5oz Tanqueray No. TEN

0.75oz Lemon Juice

Soda Water

Add ice to a highball glass, follow with Tanqueray No. TEN and lemon juice. Add soda to top. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Buchanan’s Pineapple Sour

1 1/2 oz Buchanan’s DeLuxe

5 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

Fresh Orange Slice for garnish

Fresh Pineapple Slice for garnish

Combine Buchanan’s 18-Year-Old Special Reserve and fresh pineapple juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a Highball glass or hollowed-out pineapple over fresh ice. Garnish with a fresh orange slice and fresh pineapple slice.

Ketel One Vodka Green Mary

35ml Ketel One Vodka

100ml freshly juiced equal parts of celery and cucumber

20ml freshly squeezed lime

1 pinch of rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and dried chili flakes

Half a vanilla pod

Add all ingredients to the glass, stir well, add ice, garnish with a salted cucumber slice and vanilla pod and enjoy!

Smirnoff Berry Americana

1 oz. Smirnoff RWB

5 oz. Smirnoff RWB Seltzer

Cherries, raspberries and blueberries for garnish

Square ice cubes

Pour Smirnoff RWB into a highball glass filled with ice. Top off with Smirnoff Seltzer RWB. Garnish with cherries, raspberries and blueberries.

One Hot Summer

5 fresh basil leaves

1/2-ounce fresh lemon juice

1/8 Teaspoon Vanilla extract

2 small serrano “wheels” (basically take the serrano pepper and slice it like you would a lime wheel)

1 and a half cups ice (add a 1/4 of water if you want it more like a slushy)

Blend on high for 20 seconds, strain into a cocktail glass and top with Red Bull Summer Edition Watermelon Edition. Garnish with a basil sprig!

Cucumber Lemon Refresher

½ cup cucumber chopped in small pieces

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

4 oz King St. Vodka

2 cups lemonade

Smoke Tree 2019 Rosé

Featuring a blend that is true to California varieties, Smoke Tree’s fresh and vibrant Rosé offers aromas of rose petals, citrus, and passion fruit. The palate continues with flavors of strawberry and citrus woven together with elegant acidity and minerality for a finish that is crisp and refreshing.

Tequila Don Julio Añejo Old Fashioned

1 1/2 oz Tequila Don Julio Añejo

1 tsp Agave Nectar

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Orange Peel

Combine Tequila Don Julio Añejo, agave nectar, and aromatic bitters to a mixing glass over ice. Stir thoroughly until chilled. Strain contents into a rocks glass over a fresh large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.

Bimble on The Beach

6 oz Bimble Grapefruit Basil Mint (chilled)

2 ounces pomegranate or cranberry juice

¼ lemon

2 large mint leaves

1 teaspoon grenadine

Chandon Watermelon Spritz

4 large chunks watermelon of 3 oz watermelon puree

½ part of simple syrup*

½ part lime juice or juice of ½ lime

5 mint leaves

3 parts Chandon Brut Rose

Add watermelon (or puree) and mint to a cocktail shaker. Muddle to release the juices and mint oil. Add lime juice to simple syrup, and ice. Shake. Strain mixture into the wine glass over fresh ice. Top off the Chandon Brut Rose. Garnish with a slice of watermelon and a spring of mint.

The Select Spritz

3 Parts La Marca Prosecco

2 Parts Select Aperitivo

1 Splash Soda Water

Pour Select, La Marca Prosecco, and soda water into a wine glass over ice. Top with a large green olive.

Malibu Strawberry & Soda

1 part Malibu Strawberry

2 parts Soda water

a squeeze of Lime

garnish with Strawberries

Pour everything into a glass with some ice. Squeeze in some lime. Drop in the strawberries and enjoy.

Turmeric Ginger Margarita

2 oz Goldthread Turmeric Radiance

2 oz Goldthread Hawaiian Ginger

1.5 oz JAJA Reposado Tequila

1 oz fresh orange juice (or any citrus juice of choice)

Ice

Cover rim of glass with lemon/lime juice and place rim of cup down on a plate with mixed turmeric, chili powder, and coarse salt. Combine all liquid ingredients + pour over ice in the rimmed glass. Add orange or lime slice as garnish.

Sagamore Seltzer

2 oz. Sagamore Spirit rye whiskey

Perrier seltzer water

Squeeze of fresh orange juice

½ oz. simple syrup (optional)

Peroni Spritz

1.5 Ounces Orange-flavored Italian Aperitif

4 Ounces Grapefruit Juice

0.25 Ounces Lemon Juice

5 Ounces Peroni

Pour all ingredients into a 0.4L glass. Fill with ice. Garnish with orange slice.

Sex On The Peach

1 1/2 oz Don Papa Rum

1/2 oz Peach Schnapps

1 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Peach purée (homemade, instructions below)

To first prepare your peach purée, the easiest way is to simply mix equal parts peach preserve with hot water and blend. Then simply combine that with pineapple juice, Don Papa 7 year rum and finally peach Schnapps. Shake the ingredients vigorously and pour over fresh ice. I like to decorate with thinly sliced peaches and a couple leaves from the crown of a pineapple.

Cape-Rinha

3oz Cape Mentelle Sauvignon Blanc Semillon

1 teaspoon raw sugar

2 lime wedges

4 green grapes

4 mint leaves

Combine the ingredients in a stemless wine glass. Muddle to extract juices and oils. Fill the glass with ice, top up with Cape Mentelle SBS, stir, sip & savor!

Miami Cocktail Company Organic SPRITZ

Made with organic, authentic and wholesome ingredients, Miami Cocktail Company Organic SPRITZ are all natural and gluten-free. Each brightly colored variant (Paloma, Margarita, Mimosa, Sangria and Bellini) is only 110 calories with no added sugar, making it a delectable and clean-drinking option that pleases every palate.

Roma Ricky

2 parts Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

¾ Lime Juice

½ part Sugar Syrup

½ part Italicus

3 parts Sparkling Water

Combine all ingredients over ice in a highball glass. Lightly stir and garnish with Cucumber Spear.

Many Waters

1.5 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Caribbean Rum Cask Finish

Coconut Water

1 Brown Sugar Cube

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Lime wheel

Add Tullamore D.E.W. Caribbean Rum Cask, brown sugar and bitters to a highball glass and muddle. Top the cocktail with coconut water and ice, stir together. Garnish with lime wheel.

Fistful of Margarita

1½ parts Fistful of Bourbon

¾ parts Lime juice

½ parts Honey

½ parts Elderflower liqueur

¼ parts Jalapeno tincture

Combine ingredients and shake well. Strain over crushed ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with jalapeño and lime wheel.

The People’s Margarita

2 oz. Teremana Small Batch Tequila Blanco

.75 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz – .5 oz Agave Nectar (to taste)

Splash of Pineapple Juice (to taste)

Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, pineapple leaves & sea salt (as desired).

The Pink Vojito

1.5 ounces vodka

3 ounces Ocean Spray® Pink Cranberry Juice Cocktail

1 ounce sour mix

1-2 ounces soda

5 mint leaves, torn for garnish

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add vodka, juice, and sour mix. Shake and pour into a highball glass. Top with ice and soda. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Summer Spark

1.5 oz Prairie Organic Vodka

0.5 oz rhubarb organic liqueur

0.75 oz grapefruit juice

0.5 oz demerara simple syrup

0.25 oz aromatized wine

2 dashes grapefruit bitters

Ice, cubed

Grapefruit peel, for garnish

Combine Prairie Organic Vodka, rhubarb liqueur, grapefruit juice, demerara simple syrup, aromatized wine & bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into lowball filled with ice cubes. Garnish with grapefruit peel.

Confetti Moscato ‘Rita inspired by Olive Garden’s Confetti Moscato ‘Rita

2 oz. Confetti Pink Moscato Blend

½ oz. Silver Tequila

2 oz. Sour Mix

½ oz. Vanilla Syrup

Fresh muddled strawberries or a ½ oz. of your favorite strawberry flavoring

½ teaspoon of sprinkles, or “Confetti”

Fill a margarita glass with ice. Pour in Confetti Pink Moscato Blend, Silver Tequila, Sour Mix, Vanilla Syrup, strawberries or strawberry flavoring. Stir to combine. Top with sprinkles – because we all deserve sprinkles!

Jungle Bird

2 oz. RumHaven

¾ oz. Italian Aperitivo

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

¼ oz. Simple Syrup

¼ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Add ingredients into an ice-filled shaker, and shake together. Strain into an ice-filled double rocks glass. Garnish with pineapple and lime.

Irish Eyes

2 parts Broken Shed Vodka

3 Basil Leaves

1 part Balsamic Vinegar

½ cup Fresh Muddled Strawberries

Seltzer

Muddle basil with balsamic vinegar, combine with strawberries, Broken Shed Vodka and top with seltzer.

Disaronno Fizz

2 parts Disaronno Originale

Fresh lemon juice

Soda or Sparkling Water

Pour Disaronno Originale over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with soda water. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.

Ravo Lavender Rose

2 oz Ravo Vodka

1 oz rose simple syrup

0.75 oz Chase Elderflower Liqueur

0.5oz lemon, juiced

Zonin Sparkling Rose Wine, to top

Lavender sprigs and edible flowers, for garnish

Combine ice, Ravo Vodka, rose simple syrup, Chase Elderflower and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Shake well. Strain into a coup glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a Lavender sprig and edible flowers.

Ginger & Jasmine Cocktail

1/3 cup simple syrup

8 slices fresh ginger

6 oz room temperature steeped Jasmine tea

3 oz vodka (optional)

1 ½ oz fresh lemon juice

A generous splash of Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé

Muddle the ginger and simply syrup together. Add in the tea, lemon juice, and vodka (optional). Strain over a glass and add a generous splash of Santa Margherita Sparkling Rose on top. Garnish with lemon twist.

Gin Dream by Liv Young

2 oz Gin of choice

2 oz Dry Vermouth (Liv recommends Dolin)

Spritz of light white wine (Liv recommends Vinho Verde Wine)

1 Lemon + lemon peel

Fresh mint

Splash of soda

Add the gin, dry vermouth, spritz of white wine, squeeze of lemon and fresh mint in a shaker with ice. Cover and shake vigorously until outside of shaker is frosty, about 30 seconds.Once the ingredients are shaken, strain and pour into a chilled glass. Top the drink off with a fresh ice and a splash of soda. Garnish the cocktail with a lemon peel, and enjoy!

Watermelon Lemonade

2 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

5 oz Watermelon Waterloo Sparkling Water

Garnished with Lime

Ed McFarland’s Blueberry Gin Gimlet Cocktail Recipe

2 oz. gin

½ oz. fresh lime juice

½ oz. simple syrup

1 oz. homemade blueberry juice

1 pt. blueberries

1 T water

1 T sugar

Blueberry Juice Directions

Pour blueberries into a sauce pot

Add water and sugar into the pot and mix

Heat on high to soften the berry mixture

Pass the berry mixture through a strainer and chill

Pour all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Strain into a glass of crushed ice.

Grilled Grapefruit Paloma

2 parts Hornitos® Plata Tequila

1 part fresh lime juice

¾ part ginger sage syrup

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

Top with grapefruit beer (appx. 1 part)

Grapefruit

Sage sprigs

Combine equal parts sugar and water with 1 ginger slice and 4 sage sprigs and bring to a boil to create ginger sage syrup. Allow the mixture to cool, combine all ingredients except grapefruit beer in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with ice and top with grapefruit beer. Garnish with a grilled grapefruit slice.