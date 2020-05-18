Cynthia Bailey ‘Wasn’t Happy’ About NeNe Leakes Leaving The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Early

NeNe Leakes stormed out the ‘RHOA’ reunion, rather abruptly, during Part 2 of the three-part special on May 17, and not everyone was happy about it. Especially Cynthia.

NeNe Leakes‘ exit from Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion on May 17 made it the OG star’s second departure from the three-part special, so we weren’t too surprised to hear that Cynthia Bailey had some strong feelings about her co-star’s not-so-desirable behavior. During a recap of this week’s episode on HollywoodLife‘s TVTalk on Instagram Live, Cynthia EXCLUSIVELY told us that she “wasn’t happy” to see NeNe walk out — again.

“We’re at work. We’re shooting a show. I [also] would’ve liked to have walked out and maybe taken a nap for a couple of hours and came back if we could just walk out,” Cynthia revealed while discussing NeNe’s abrupt exits from the reunion. “Just from a professional standpoint, I thought, ‘You know what, the longer everybody stays in their seat and tries to contribute and really engage in the show, the more episodes we’re going to get and the more episodes we’re going to get, the more money we’re going to get, so NeNe walking out probably cost us an episode because she wasn’t there the whole time that Yovanna came and that is coming up next week’. And I felt like that was her opportunity to clear her name and there was a lot of stuff.”

Cynthia went on to say that she doesn’t believe NeNe will appear in Part 3 of the reunion, so fans shouldn’t hold their breath for NeNe’s return. Cynthia said, “I don’t even think we got to NeNe’s package because she left. She was in my package and there were some things that I wanted to talk about to get straight and just let the fans know where we were and be a little more specific but we never got to because she left and we didn’t talk about it and we didn’t stop. We didn’t take a break. We just kept going and just left her square empty.”

She continued, “I don’t think NeNe ever came back. I don’t know how they’re going to edit it. I don’t think she came back. I don’t think so. When we shot it, I don’t remember her coming back. I don’t know how that’s going to work. All I know is when she left that last time, she didn’t ever come back”.

To see what else Cynthia had to say about Part 2 of the RHOA reunion special, watch the full video above. Then, catch Part 3 on May 24 at 8pm on Bravo.