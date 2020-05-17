Vanessa Bryant Snuggles With Daughter Capri, 10 Mos, Who’s A Perfect Blend Of Her & Dad Kobe

Vanessa Bryant shared the sweetest photo with her 10-month-old daughter Capri, and planted a kiss on her head.

Vanessa Bryant, 38, snuggled up to her baby daughter Capri in an adorable new snap! In the May 16 Instagram photo, the proud mom planted a kiss on her 10-month-old daughter’s head, as she sat on her lap in a cute cheetah print jumpsuit. “I love you Koko Bean,” Vanessa captioned the pic, with a red heart emoji. Her mini-me showed off her full head of brunette hair, as she looked at something out of frame. Fans were quick to point out how much she resembled her dad, the late Kobe Bryant, and her big sis Gianna, both of whom tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January.

Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld,” along with four red heart emojis. “You are all the very best of mommy and daddy,” she added, including Natalia’s adorable photo collage. The teen shared two images of her and her gorgeous mom, along with a two solo ones in front of mural art. In one, Vanessa, clad in a Gucci t-shirt, stands in front of a gigantic balloon painting as she pretends to hold onto the display. “She’s so gorgeous,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Gianna’s twin.” The post comes just days after Vanessa shared a beautiful tribute to her girls on Mother’s Day. Re-posting 17-year-old Natalia Bryant ‘s photo tribute, Vanessa sweetly wrote, “I love being your mama @nataliabryant, Gianna,and Capri. #MyWorld,” along with four red heart emojis. “You are all the very best of mommy and daddy,” she added, including Natalia’s adorable photo collage. The teen shared two images of her and her gorgeous mom, along with a two solo ones in front of mural art. In one, Vanessa, clad in a Gucci t-shirt, stands in front of a gigantic balloon painting as she pretends to hold onto the display.

“I love you momma,” Natalia wrote in black text over the photos, adding “Happy Mother’s Day!” to her own Instagram on Sunday. Her mom was sure to show some love back in the comments, writing “Thank you. I love you principessa,” sweetly calling her by dad Kobe Bryant’s nickname for his girls. Vanessa later revealed that Natalia pulled out all the stops on her mom’s special day, and even surprised her with a charcuterie board! The gourmet spread looked like it was put together by a chef, featuring various cheeses, meats, crackers and fruits. “So much fun!” the teen later gushed on a re-post of her picture perfect board.

Natalia was also sure to gift her mom with something special from her and little sisters Bianka, 3, and little Capri! The girls sweetly gave Vanessa the book Why I Love My Mom, written by Alison Reynolds and featuring illustrations by Serena Geddes. So sweet!