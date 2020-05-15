‘Jersey Shore’s Pauly D Looks Unrecognizable Without Gel In His Hair In New TikTok Video

Pauly D transformed into a new man after removing his hair gel for a TikTok, revealing a bed of long hair. Some fans were more preoccupied with the ‘Jersey Shore’ star’s new beard, though!

Pauly D, 39, doesn’t need to hop on the TikTok trend of shaving his head to look like a completely new person. All the Jersey Shore star has to do is ditch the gel in his hair routine — which he proved in a TikTok video that he also shared to Instagram on May 14! While Bazzi’s song “Myself” played, Pauly started the video by showing his signature gelled ‘do. After hitting the camera a few times, he pulled back to reveal a completely transformed Pauly. Just look at how long his hair really is below!

“NO GEL! Who Dis??!! Follow My #TikTok 🙏🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Pauly captioned the TikTok, which he filmed inside the gym (peep those ripped biceps). Fans had to do a double-take. “Damn Pauly For a second I thought it was wolverine! [laughing emoji],” one follower commented, and others were big fans of Pauly’s natural hair with comments like, “I like it better without the gel.”

Meanwhile, a different type of hairdo caught fans’ attention: Pauly’s quarantine beard, that is! The usually clean-shaven MTV star is not one to rock heavy facial hear, and fans stanned this transformation as well. “Pauly keep the beard!!,” a fan pleaded in the comments section, and another wrote, “That facial hair suits you very well.”

However, Pauly’s hair gel is still in tact as Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation continues to play out on MTV. Instead of his hair, though, it was his bedroom moment with longtime co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley that made headlines after the episode aired on May 7! The castmates hooked up during Season 1 of the OG Jersey Shore, and everyone was rooting for the friends to jump each other’s bones — Vinny Guadagnino said it would be “full circle.” Alas, Pauly prioritized his friendship with JWoww first, but they did get a little handsy in bed. It’s now hard to decide which is more shocking: Pauly and JWoww almost hooking up, or Pauly with gel-free hair.