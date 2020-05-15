Kenya Moore put NeNe Leakes on blast for closing her laptop during part one of the ‘RHOA’ reunion! The Bravo star doesn’t think it’s ‘fair’ for anyone to ‘walk off’ the job, even if it’s being done virtually.

Kenya Moore, 49, is not letting NeNe Leakes, 52, off the hook for shutting down the conversation by literally shutting her laptop on The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. The shocking moment — which took all the ladies by surprise — happened during part one of the Bravo series’ first ever virtual reunion, which aired on May 10. “Well, listen, the truth of the matter is it’s childish, it’s cowardice and it’s just who she is as a person,” Kenya told DailyMailTV in an interview published on May 15.

Despite their long-running feud, Kenya wasn’t targeting NeNe. She doesn’t think anyone should walk away from their duties, even if they’re being performed in the comfort of one’s own living room! “There have been seasons where there’s a girl in the hot seat and you have to be able to deal with it,” Kenya insisted. “So with that said, I don’t think it’s fair that (whether you are uncomfortable or not) you think it’s okay to just walk off and walk off your job.”

NeNe took a breather after Cynthia Bailey, 53, accused NeNe of implying that she was in a “fake relationship” with her fiancé Mike Hill during the reunion. “I have never implied that you were in a fake relationship with mike,” NeNe had quickly replied, indignant that Cynthia would make the suggestion. Even Eva Marcille chimed in, and overwhelmed, NeNe opted out of the conversation all together (she did later return, though).

Kenya faced heat herself, but she didn’t walk away! Porsha Williams claimed to have recent text messages from Kenya, in which the former Miss Universe allegedly revealed she’d be “coming for” Cynthia, despite being friends. Cynthia was hesitant to believe the texts (which Porsha wouldn’t read verbatim on air, but sent to Cynthia and Andy Cohen). You can read the full recap, here. Stay tuned for our recap of part two of the reunion, which airs on May 17!