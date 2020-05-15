Hailey Baldwin Admits She ‘Took A Huge Leap Of Faith’ By Reuniting With & Marrying Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has revealed that it look a lot of ‘faith’ and ‘trust’ when finally reuniting with Justin Bieber. The model says that she knew if they got serious again, they’d end up getting married.

Hailey Baldwin always knew she’d end up with Justin Bieber! After a false start at dating in late 2015 and early 2016, she believed that if the two ever managed to find their way back together, that it would be for eternity. The 23-year-old model shared how it took a “leap of faith” on her part to trust in the person the singer had become by 2018. Hailey sat down for an interview with host Natalie Manuel Lee for the Hillsong Channel prior to the coronavirus lockdown in mid-March. The segment aired on May 15, where Hailey admitted, “I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that.”

“I didn’t necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith…and I just trusted the people that I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him,” she continued. Their brief early romance ended in Feb. 2016 and they really didn’t speak again for two years. In that time apart, Justin went on a grueling world tour that he later ended up cancelling in the later stages due to complete and utter exhaustion. He then took time away from the spotlight to recover physically, spiritually and mentally before reuniting with Hailey in May 2018.

The stunning blonde continued, “I really was leaning on my parents, like, [saying], ‘If you think this is a bad idea…’ They just absolutely adore him. I think my mom kinda always felt, like, she knew that he was my person, even when I completely did not think so. We had gotten back together and I had seen how much he had changed and how different he was in terms of his demeanor, the way he carried himself, the way he was explaining to me what he had been doing with his life and just where he was at was different than he had ever been. Cause I’ve known him for a really, really long time and I just knew. I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. I was just like, ‘Alright, this is it!’”

Natalie asked Hailey if there was any “a-ha!” moment when she knew that she and Justin were meant to be. “When we were not together, people who were like friends of both of ours kept telling me ‘man, he’s doing so good. He’s doing so well. He’s really putting in the work on himself’ and I was like ‘okay like sure…whatever that means.’ And then we started hanging out again and we started talking. I don’t know if there was a moment where it hit me and I was like ‘ok, this is it.’ I just think I always hoped that he was a person I was gonna end up with.” Hailey added, “So when we got together [again], it was just, like, ‘OK, I trust that this is supposed to be happening.’”

Hailey and Justin started hanging out again in May 2018, but their friendly outings quickly turned into romantic PDA fests. They both knew that they were destined to always be together, as Justin proposed to Hailey less than two months later, popping the question during a trip to the Bahamas on July 7, 2018. The couple then tied the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018, following it up a year later with a Sept. 30, 2019 formal wedding with their many family and friends.