After celebrating being ‘A Little More Country Than That,’ Easton Corbin is ready to get down, and he tells us why his new song ‘is exactly what people need right now.’

Whether you’re a little bit country or a little bit rock and roll (or, hell, if you’re 100% hip hop), chances are you’re not doing anything right now. Enter Easton Corbin. The country music star — fresh off of celebrating the 10-year-anniversary of his debut no. 1 hit, “A Little More Country Than That” – has delivered the perfect banger for your Zoom Happy Hour, Living Room Dance Party, or that socially-distant jog you go on during your rare moment outside of the house. After two-plus months in quarantine, “Turn Up” is a refreshing reminder that fun is still a thing in this world.

“When we all got to write that day, Wade brought the title of ‘Turn Up’ to the session,” Easton Corbin tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the song. “We weren’t sure about it at first, and the more we all discussed it, the song started writing itself. We went with the angle of turning up a good time and turning off all of the seriousness, which I think is exactly what people need right now.”

With two No. 1 singles, 7 Top 10 songs and more awards and nominations than one could count, Easton Corbin has been a bright star of country music since his 2009 debut, the previously mentioned “A Little More Country Than That.” Easton was the first solo male country artist to send a debut single to the top spot since Dierks Bentley’s 2003 hit, “What Was I Thinkin.” Easton’s self-titled debut album arrived in 2010, containing the certified gold follow-up to “A Little More Country Than That,” the rollickin’ ‘Roll With It.”

Easton was in the middle of creating his fourth studio album when he and his record label, Mercury Nashville, parted ways. “It’s been a positive change for me,” he told Taste Of Country in 2019, saying that it offered him a chance to refocus his attention on his music. “It’s time for a new chapter.” While he was appreciative of the music he was working on, he said that there was “some stuff missing from it,” specifically the story songs like his 2009 debut. At the time, he was working on “Turn Up” as well as “Honky Tonk Land,” another story song. “They’re really in the vein of some of the earlier stuff that I used to do, and that’s what really exciting about it because it’s just real familiar territory to me.”

“I’m pretty good at knowing who I am,” he told Taste Of Country. “This has enabled us to go back and take our time and write directly to the direction we want to go in, that’s for me, really getting back to my roots and getting back to what started it all. Reestablishing that I’m the guy that waved the flag for country music because that’s what I do, and that’s what I love.”