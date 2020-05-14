‘Defending Jacob’ Sneak Peek: Laurie & Andy Fight When She Pushes For Answers About Jacob

When Jacob’s test results come back, Laurie demands answers from Dr. Vogel. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 15 episode of ‘Defending Jacob,’ Andy unsuccessfully tries to get Laurie to back down.

“You think he did it?” Laurie asks Dr. Vogel in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Defending Jacob. Dr. Vogel replies, “I didn’t say that.” Laurie doesn’t think she even needed to. “Laurie, I have absolutely no way of knowing if Jacob did or did not do it, and it’s also not my job,” Dr. Vogel adds. This doesn’t do anything to calm Laurie’s nerves. She refuses to let her questions go.

“Will you stop? Anything in there you could say about a million other teenagers,” Andy tells Laurie. Laurie doesn’t listen to her husband. She wants answers about Jacob. “You never see these things. You never saw them then. You were so desperate to be normal. For us all to be normal,” Laurie says to Andy. That’s quite a sharp dig about Andy’s past and his father.

Andy quickly replies, “We are normal.” Laurie thinks this is all anything but normal. “This situation? Of course not,” Andy fires back. “Jacob? Yes, I know he is.” Andy doesn’t think a few test results mean anything when it comes to determining whether or not Jacob committed murder.

Laurie looks to Dr. Vogel and pleads, “Just answer me!” Laurie, Andy, and Klein all look at Dr. Vogel to hear what she has to say. “I wish I could,” Dr. Vogel says. That’s not the answer any of them want to hear.

Defending Jacob is based on the 2012 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by William Landay. The series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey, and J.K. Simmons. New episodes drop Fridays on Apple TV+.